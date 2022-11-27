Grading the Bears performance vs. the Jets

New York Jets quarterback Mike White reacts to a touchdown against the Bears on Sunday. It was a long day for Bears DBs as White threw for 235 yards in the first half. He finished with 315. Associated Press

Quarterback: D

Trevor Siemian was sharp early, throwing 2 beautiful balls to Chase Claypool. But after an 8-for-11 first half, the Northwestern product completed just 3 of his next 9 passes.

Running backs: C

David Montgomery ripped off runs of 13, 14, 11 and 14 yards in the second half and also had a 26-yard reception. He finished with 113 yards from scrimmage. Backup Darrynton Evans was basically bottled up, gaining just 34 yards on 9 carries. He did have a 33-yard catch.

Wide receivers: D

We have a Chase Claypool sighting. And, hey, Byron Pringle is on this team! Claypool snared two great passes in the first half, and Pringle made a sensational grab on his 5-yard TD in the second quarter. Still, this group was mostly invisible all day.

Offensive line: D

Run blocking was mediocre for the most part. Pass protection wasn't terrible, but we have to wonder what Larry Borom was thinking when he completely ignored Bryce Huff on a third-and-3 in the third quarter. Trevor Siemian was immediately swallowed up for a 7-yard loss.

Defensive line: D

The front four helped set the edge to keep the Jets' running game at bay in first half. Armon Watts had the Bears' only sack near the end of the first half. Other than that? Not much. Much improvement is still needed from this group.

Linebackers: C

Jack Sanborn was everywhere in the first half, amassing a whopping 10 tackles. He finished with a game-high 14. Nicholas Morrow (9 tackles, 2 for loss) also had a decent game.

Secondary: F

Already without Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon to start, the Bears lost Eddie Jackson in the second quarter to a foot injury. It made for a LONG day for the DBs as Mike White threw for 235 yards in the first half. He finished with 315.

Special teams: C-

Not a whole lot happened here, although the Bears did allow 38 yards on 2 punt returns. Trenton Gill outkicked his coverage both times.

Coaching: C

Tough to blame the staff for this one. On the road with a backup quarterback and missing three-fourths of the starting secondary by the second quarter, the Bears managed to hang around for the first half. One quibble is how the Bears came out in the second half. You're only down 7 -- run the ball! Instead, Luke Getsy watched Trevor Siemian get sacked en route to a three-and-out.

-- John Dietz