Blackhawks collapse in last 10 minutes, lose 6-4 in Dallas

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi (25) and Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Radek Faksa scored with 1:33 remaining, and the Dallas Stars erased a 3-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes for a 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Jason Robertson scored the first goal to tie the Dallas record for points in consecutive games with 13, then finished off Dallas' 5-goal third period with an empty-netter.

The Stars were down 4-1 after Max Domi's goal 9:37 into the third. Captain Jamie Benn started the rally less than a minute later.

Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea scored 14 seconds apart to get the Stars even with six minutes remaining.

Faksa raised his arms as if he had scored after sending the puck toward the net without much of angle, but play continued. It was stopped soon after, and replay showed the puck crossed the goal line before it was swept out by Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson.

Seth Jones scored against his hometown team before Andreas Athanasiou and Connor Murphy finished a 3-goal second period for the Blackhawks, who lost their fifth consecutive game, all in regulation.

Hawks captain Jonathan Toews had his 500th career assist on Murphy's goal.

The 23-year-old Robertson pulled even with Dave Gagner, who had a 13-game point streak in 1993-94, the season the franchise moved to Texas from Minnesota.

Robertson, who started the night third in the NHL in goals, has 16 goals overall and 14 during the streak. He has 10 assists and 24 points during the run.

Four players in the franchise's Minnesota era had longer streaks, including Brian Bellows' record 20-gamer in 1986.