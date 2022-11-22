Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones likely to play in Dallas

Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

"That's the plan, as of right now."

Seth Jones says he's aiming to play Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars after being out three and a half weeks with an injured right thumb.

He's been skating on his own before practices in the past week, but he joined the Blackhawks on Tuesday morning in a nonrestricted jersey. Before last Wednesday's 5-2 home loss to the Blues, head coach Luke Richardson predicted the defenseman would need seven to 10 days before his return. Looks like he needed the minimum.

"We'll double-check in the morning," Richardson said. "I think he seemed fine out there today, you know, excited to get back."

Richardson mentioned Jones is from Texas, so being back for this game seemed like an important goal for him. He's been practicing with a splint on his thumb and will be playing with one for a few weeks, according to him. He can't bend his thumb, but he said he's getting used to it.

"It should be fun," Jones said. "A lot of family there. I'll have dinner tonight with some of the family, and obviously they'll all be at the game tomorrow."

Jones injured his thumb on a blocked shot in Buffalo on Oct. 29. The Blackhawks have recorded only one win in regulation (1-6-2 in that span) since then.

Losing streak:

One can't exactly point to Jones' injury and use that as the scapegoat for a miserable November -- including a current four-game losing streak -- but no matter the cause, one thing is sure: This team is struggling.

The Blackhawks have given up 16 goals in their past three games, including 5 to the Penguins at home on Marian Hossa's jersey retirement night. They'll try to snap the streak in Dallas.

"We have to keep going to try to get some results," Richardson said, "because that's what pro sports is all about, it's about results."

Johnson update:

Tyler Johnson was on the ice last week with the team during morning skate but was not practicing with the team Tuesday morning. The center has been dealing with a left ankle sprain, and it was looking like he might be back a little earlier than expected, but Richardson said Tuesday they might be back to original timing.

"He was a little bit sore the last two days," Richardson said. "Stay back and let it rest, and do what he can without bumping into someone and falling over or someone falling on him and making it more of a setback. It would've been nice to have him back now, but it looks like it'll probably be a few more games."