Garoppolo throws 4 TDs, Niners beat Cardinals 38-10

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reacts after tight end George Kittle scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Mexico City. Associated Press

MEXICO CITY -- Jimmy Garoppolo threw 4 touchdown passes, including 2 each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.

It was the fifth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico City and first since 2019. Technically a Cardinals home game, the festive, raucous announced crowd of 78,427 fans at Estadio Azteca heavily favored the 49ers, roaring particularly loud when Kittle and Deebo Samuel each scored on 39-yard touchdowns.

San Francisco (6-4) has won five of its last seven and is tied with the Seahawks at the top of the NFC West. Garoppolo had another efficient performance, completing 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards.

It was a tight game through much of the first half, but the 49ers pulled away in the second half, jumping ahead 24-10 early in the third on a nifty end-around play. Samuel took the pitch and sprinted 39 yards, weaving through the Cardinals defense on his way to the end zone.

It capped a powerful eight-play San Francisco drive that included seven run plays. Aiyuk's second touchdown catch of the night -- this one from 14 yards out -- put the 49ers up 31-10 later in the third.

The Cardinals (4-7) played their second straight game without Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been battling a sore hamstring. Backup Colt McCoy had a 3-1 record in spot starts over the past two seasons -- including a win over the Rams last week -- but couldn't recreate the same magic in Mexico.

McCoy finished 24 of 34 passing for 218 yards and an interception. The 49ers hit him hard, connecting for 3 sacks.

The cavernous Estadio Azteca -- which is home to two of Mexico's top soccer teams -- sits at an altitude of about 7,200 feet, which is much higher than both San Francisco and Phoenix. The 49ers opted to train at altitude this week in Colorado, while the Cardinals decided to stay at their home practice facility in Tempe, Arizona.