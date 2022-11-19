Hossa can't wait for 'amazing feeling' at Blackhawks jersey retirement ceremony Sunday

Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa raises the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in 2009. Hossa's No. 81 jersey will be retired on Sunday at the United Center. Associated Press

It feels like the United Center is running out of space to remember greatness.

Between the Blackhawks and the Bulls, there are 14 players' and coaches' and managers' jerseys, 12 championship banners and a bunch of conference/division title banners displayed from the rafters.

The six Blackhawks players -- whose names and numbers engage in royal conversation with the likes of basketball counterparts Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen -- will make room for another Sunday night, as a No. 81 Marian Hossa jersey will be lifted into immortality.

The retirement ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. before the Penguins-Hawks game at 6.

Hossa's number will join Hawks legends Glenn Hall, Pierre Pilote, Keith Magnuson, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard, Stan Mikita and Tony Esposito.

"When I look up at those jerseys hanging there," Hossa said Wednesday night before the Hawks' game against the Blues, "(it) just hit me ... it's just an amazing feeling, in a few days, my 81 will be there."

The legendary Slovak right winger was drafted 12th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1997 NHL draft and played for them from 1998 to 2004 but went on to sign with the Atlanta Thrashers for 3 seasons after that.

He played one season with the Penguins, one season with the Red Wings and then found a home in Chicago from 2009-2017.

Hossa, alongside Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, Corey Crawford, won three Stanley Cups in six seasons.

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee finished his career with 1,134 points, including 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 games played.

Of course he's remembered as a great hockey player, but also as a consummate teammate.

"He's great," Kane said. "And I sat next to him in the locker room for maybe six or seven years. Great teammate. A lot of good laughs with him. He always seemed to be very even-keeled no matter what was going on."

On the other side of the ice, though, it was never fun to play against him.

In his time as a player, Hawks coach Luke Richardson said he didn't have too many positive encounters with Hossa.

"Usually bad ones," Richardson said. "He was a really good power forward and just all business, especially down low around the net.

"As a defenseman, if you get a little too far away from the net, especially on the penalty kill, he's on that off wing to drive the goal line and he's getting there every time."

No matter what side you were on, it is undeniable that Hossa is a legend.

Hossa was forced to retire with four years left on his contract due to a progressive skin disorder that left him unable to play hockey.

Hossa said Wednesday night he thinks he could have played a couple more years before a healthy retirement.

With that being said, his 19 years in the NHL will suffice for his number to get its own healthy retirement in the rafters. And, you know what the really outrageous thing is? After the Blackhawks' legendary run in the early 2010s, there's going to be plenty more coming after him. So, the United Center better make some room.

"There are so many names that deserve to be up there," Hossa said. "It's not up to me, but I know I'll be coming back for some others in the future."