Cubs make flurry of roster moves

Cubs' Rafael Ortega celebrates his two-run, walk off home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during a 2021 game. The Cubs made multiple roster moves on Friday, highlighted by non-tendering outfielder Ortega. Associated Press

The Cubs were busy Friday.

A flurry of roster moves included three players being non-tendered -- outfielder Rafael Ortega, left-handed pitcher Brailyn Marquez and right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino.

Of the trio, Ortega was the lone player eligible for salary arbitration.

In 118 games this season, Ortega hit .241/.331/.358 with 7 home runs and 35 RBI.

A top prospect before experiencing shoulder issues that required surgery, Marquez has not pitched since 2020.

Vizcaino never reported to spring training and missed the season after the Cubs placed him on the restricted list.

The Cubs did agree to terms on 2023 contracts with right-handed pitchers Adrian Sampson and Rowan Wick, avoiding salary arbitration with both.

Outfielder Ian Happ, infielders Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal and relief pitcher Codi Heuer were tendered contracts and all four are arbitration-eligible.

Earlier Friday, the Cubs claimed Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Braves.

The 26-year-old infielder spent most of the season in Class AAA with Atlanta and Baltimore.

In 5 combined games the Braves and Orioles, Bannon was 2-for-14.

The Cubs' 40-man roster now stands at 37.