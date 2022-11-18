Blackhawks notes: Seth Jones nearing return, Mitchell recalled from Rockford

Since defenseman Seth Jones injured his thumb on a blocked shot on Oct. 30 in Buffalo, the Blackhawks have gone 2-6. The Hawks are clearly missing the talented defenseman but he appears close to returning. Associated Press

In his absence, Luke Richardson has tried out different defensive pairings and has used Jones' brother, Caleb, on the first power play unit. Alec Regula was recalled for a bit, but was sent down after Wednesday night's game against the Blues.

Jake McCabe has spent some time on the first line with Jack Johnson, and Jarred Tinordi and Filip Roos have done their part in stepping up offensively, both scoring goals in the win in Anaheim.

"Everybody's taken on a little bit of responsibility," Richardson said before Wednesday's game. "(Jones) does a lot for us. so, we definitely miss him, but I think it's a good opportunity for other guys to take a step up in their game."

It appears that Jones is nearing a return, as he's been seen skating before practices this week.

Richardson said on Wednesday that Jones is at least seven to ten days away, which is when they'll get another X-ray on his thumb.

Mitchell recalled from Rockford:

The Blackhawks announced Friday the team had recalled 23-year-old defenseman Ian Mitchell. Mitchell started the season dealing with a left wrist injury but has played in three games with the IceHogs, recording 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists).

Reverse retro jerseys debut vs. Bruins:

The NHL revealed some cool-looking "reverse retro" sweaters this season, and now it's time for the Blackhawks to rock the new design. The team will don their red-and-black, horizontally striped, "CHICAGO" uniforms Saturday against the Bruins.

High school rivalry series returns:

The Blackhawks announced Friday that their "High School Rivalry Series" program will return for a second straight season. The series, which promotes community-based high school games, has nine matchups slated over the next ten weeks and will include high school girls teams this year. Several area high schools will be featured. Go to nhl.com/blackhawks for the full schedule.