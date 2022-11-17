 

David Kaplan announces he's leaving NBC Sports Chicago

  • Chicago sportscaster David Kaplan has taken a buyout from NBCUniversal.

    Chicago sportscaster David Kaplan has taken a buyout from NBCUniversal. Provided photo

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 11/17/2022 6:43 PM

David Kaplan, an omnipresent voice at NBC Sports Chicago since 2008, will leave the network Dec. 30 after accepting a buyout from parent company NBCUniversal. He announced his decision Thursday on his evening show, "Unfiltered with David Kaplan," which debuted April 4.

Kaplan was among the employees who qualified to receive the buyout based on tenure. NBC Sports Chicago did not want him to leave, but he said the opportunity was too good to pass up.

 

"This presents me with a chance to pursue the next chapter of my career," Kaplan said. "It will also give me a great opportunity to spend more time with my wife, Mindy, and our four sons and their expanding families. I will continue to be very active in the Chicago sports media world."

