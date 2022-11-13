Windy City Bulls sweeps weekend series against Iowa

he Windy City Bulls, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, beat the Iowa Wolves 121-105 Sunday afternoon at NOW Arena. Three Windy City players scored 20 or more points as the Bulls picked up their second victory over the Wolves in as many nights.

Guard Carlik Jones finished with a team-high 23 points and 10 assists, while Chicago Bulls Assignment center Marko Simonovic nearly notched a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Chicago Bulls Two-Way forward Malcolm Hill scored 20 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

After being down 13 points at the end of the first quarter, the Bulls caught fire with a 44-point barrage in the second quarter to take control of the game. Windy City took a 64-58 lead into halftime, and that advantage widened as the Bulls outscored Iowa by seven points in the third quarter.

Iowa managed to get within five points of the Bulls with just over seven minutes left to play, but Windy City weathered the storm en route to earning a 16-point win.

The Bulls bench was led by Guard Chris Clemons, who chipped in 17 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Windy City forward Henri Drell secured his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulls hit the boards hard, pulling down 53 rebounds -- including 18 offensive rebounds leading to 20 second-chance points. Meanwhile, Iowa grabbed 33 rebounds, 10 of which were offensive boards that led to just five second-chance points for the Wolves.

Iowa was led by forward Wendell Moore Jr.'s 26 points, while forward Josh Minott ended with 20 points.

With the victory, Windy City improved to 4-1 on the season, while Iowa fell to 2-2.