Jim O'Donnell: 20 years later, Arlington's 'Fix Six" Breeders' Cup scandal still resonates

Volponi with jockey Jose Santos crosses the finish line to win the Breeders' Cup Classic race at Arlington Park. Daily Herald file photo

THEY HELD THE 2022 BREEDERS' CUP last weekend at churchly Keeneland in the once-bucolic countryside of Lexington, Kentucky.

On NBC, the crescendoing races of the floral-hatted two-day traffic jam tanked.

Fewer than one million viewers watched. The national Nielsen was near 988,000.

That's positively WNBA-ville -- even if Lizzo and aging South Korean boy band BTS were doing the halftime hoopla.

That was also on a Saturday when Georgia-Tennessee pigskins were drawing close to 12M and even Penn State-Indiana -- on the Big Ten undercard -- attracted 2.2M.

So as a TV event, thoroughbred racing's annual fall meeting of smarm, bathos and pretentious wealth was essentially left at the gate.

WHAT THE '22 BC DID DO was bring to mind that the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Breeders' Cup at Arlington Park recently passed.

That was to be the grand event that would highlight the sacred rabidness of Chicago as a stout racing outpost. It would also serve as a career valedictory for AP chairman Dick Duchossois, then age 81.

Instead, thanks to a wily IT guy named Chris Harn and two other duplicitous bobos, the '02 BC stands as one of the most disastrous days in the history of the game.

Harn was a brilliant 29-year-old "super user" with the Delaware-based Autotote, the predominant provider of computerized racetrack betting services in America.

He'd figured a way to doctor mutuel tickets, focusing on larger, multiple-race scores.

Harn, Glen DaSilva and Derrick Davis -- once fraternity brothers at Drexel University -- whipped through some successful practice runs en route to targeting one of racing's biggest enchiladas: the BC's Ultra Pick 6.

Except for the intersection of greed, poor strategy and bad racing luck, their undefeated string would have continued.

FIRST, SOME BACK STORY:

For months prior to the '02 BC at Arlington, The Insouciant manning the daily racing column at the Sun-Times -- a fully-funded scholarship position -- had been screaming from the highest press-box buffets that something was amiss with the mutuels systems at Chicago-area racetracks.

His sourcing on the keyboard pounding was impeccable.

The mainliner was a somewhat eccentric second-generation mutuels clerk named Jeff Hummel, who died at age 77 in Florida last April.

Hummel's name can be revealed because the stoogey Illinois Racing Board -- particularly career payrollers named Marc Laino and Bob Lang -- made it public in May 2001, 17 months before the AP/BC fiasco.

HUMMEL INITIALLY WENT to the Schaumburg office of the Criminal Investigations Division of the IRS with his suspicions.

IRS agents got surprisingly knock-kneed due to the unfamiliar new world they were asked to investigate.

So, in early 2001, they handed off the sleuthing to the IRB, citing a "lack of jurisdiction."

THE RACING BOARD WASN'T GOING to do anything to shake the local carnival and its money-munching inner circles.

Instead, its operatives took some public flack, ducked the columnist and on Kentucky Derby Eve 2001 announced they had found nothing other than that the "primary source" of the outcry was Hummel.

Even by Illinois governmental standards, the announcement was unbelievable, right out of Budd Schulberg's "The Harder They Fall" with a twist of Russell Crowe and "The Insider."

Arlington fired Hummel. He sold used cars in Crystal Lake for 13 months while the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers -- the union overseer of Chicago-area mutuel clerks -- fought to get him his job back.

They succeeded. He clerked out his remaining years known as "The Canary" and faded to Florida.

AS FOR HARN AND FELLOW BANDITS, they were set to roll on BC Day 2002.

Davis had a phone account with an obscure OTB in the Catskills. He bet $1,152 dollars in six essential $2 Ultra Pick 6 wagers, structuring it as: single-single-single-single with all with all.

Harn showed up quietly -- and unexpectedly on a scheduled off day -- at his Autotote desk. He waited for the first four results of the U-Pick 6 from Arlington, exploited an exposure in the company's system and altered Davis's tickets to reflect four winners.

The trio then simply had to wait on the final two legs -- the BC Turf and the BC Classic -- to cash. They had every winning possibility six times, anticipating a relatively low payout of $40,000 or so (times six).

Their bad luck came when a longshot -- the 43-1 Volponi -- won the Classic.

Instead of having six winners buried along with scores of others from around the world, Harn, DaSilva and Davis found themselves all alone in a very precarious winner's circle.

SUSPICIONS ACTUALLY BEGAN with an innocuous question in the Arlington press box a few hours after the Classic.

The Insouciant asked Ken Kirchner -- the BC's director of betting -- how many winning tickets there were for the $3.1M Ultra Pick 6 net.

After brief research, Kirchner replied: "Six, and they were all sold through an OTB in the Catskills."

That was extremely odd. Still, the information ran as no better than a third item in a BC notebook in the next day's Sun-Times sports section.

According to a tremendous article in Vanity Fair a few years later, it was that tiny mention that drew the attention of New York Racing Association officials.

The investigation was on. So was the race between Harn, DaSilva and Davis to be first inside of the door of the prosecuting U.S. District Attorney.

HARN WON AND WOUND up doing less than a year at Club Fed Downs. He is now a vice president of a global software firm in -- get ready -- Lexington, Ky.

DaSilva rounded out the exacta. He served less than two years and is bouncing around somewhere in the San Francisco area.

Davis was last. He was sentenced to 37 months and has disappeared into the wicked racing fog.

EVENTUALLY, BETTORS WHO HAD five of six winners were paid by Arlington. They could be traced because their consolation payouts requited IRS paperwork.

There was long talk of a movie about the gambit. But it never happened.

In the end, perhaps the best quote about it all came from a fellow who was a freshman pledge at Drexel's Tau Kappa Epsilon house in the fall of 2002.

When asked his thoughts about the high-tech scandal involving his fraternity forebears, he replied:

"It shows the quality of the education you can get here."

Even the churchly floral hats might wince.

