Southern Illinois earns 61-60 upset win over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Marcus Domask drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 21.6 seconds left and Troy D'Amico came up with the a key steal and clutch rebound to allow Southern Illinois to post a 61-60 upset win over Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

The victory is Southern Illinois' first win over a Power-Five team on the road since beating Colorado in the NIT in 2000.

Bryce Thompson grabbed a defensive rebound for Oklahoma State but clanged a go-ahead jumper off the front of the rim with 4 seconds left and D'Amico snared the rebound.

Oklahoma State led by 13 points in the second half, but the Cowboys did not score in the final 4:15. The Salukis closed the deficit to 6 points several times and used a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one, setting up Domask's game-winning 3.

Southern Illinois (2-0) made 10 steals and forced 14 turnovers by the Cowboys (1-1), who shot just 8 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Lance Jones paced the Salukis with 19 points. Domask hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc and finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Avery Anderson III and Thompson each scored 14 points to lead Oklahoma State and Caleb Asberry added 13 points off the bench.