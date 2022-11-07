The final boys soccer Top 20

Boys soccer

Final Top 20

Team Comment

1. Naperville Central (26-3-1) Hail to the 3A state champions

2. Stevenson (22-1-3) Memorable end to a near perfect season

3. York (20-2-3) This close to playing in 3A state final

4. Grayslake Central (19-2-3) Second straight 2A state trophy

5. Elgin (20-1-3) Best season ever for Maroons

6. Hinsdale Central (17-5-1) All-stater Davies returns

7. Naperville North (17-4-1) Barger two-time all-state

8. Conant (20-5-1) Belcher Cook All-Area Captain

9. Benet Academy (15-5-1) Nick Roe all-stater returns

10. Fremd (14-7-2) Remian and Rodino all-state

11. Timothy Christian (17-9-0) Class 1A third place trophy winners

12. Wheaton Academy (16-6-3) Class 1A fourth place trophy winners

13. Vernon Hills (13-8-3) Yet another fantastic postseason run

14. St. Charles East (18-4-3) Brockmeyer all-state

15. Crystal Lake S. (14-5-3) Getzinger back after all-state year

16. Lake Zurich (12-5-3) Ian Ferguson all-state

17. Marmion (10-9-5) Cadets return plenty of talent

18. Warren (15-5-2) Stanciak led strong group of seniors

19. Wauconda (12-5-3) Karsten Ternes leads the way in 2023

20. Larkin (16-9-0) Terrific late season run to sectional final