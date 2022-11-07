The final boys soccer Top 20
Boys soccer
Final Top 20
Team Comment
1. Naperville Central (26-3-1) Hail to the 3A state champions
2. Stevenson (22-1-3) Memorable end to a near perfect season
3. York (20-2-3) This close to playing in 3A state final
4. Grayslake Central (19-2-3) Second straight 2A state trophy
5. Elgin (20-1-3) Best season ever for Maroons
6. Hinsdale Central (17-5-1) All-stater Davies returns
7. Naperville North (17-4-1) Barger two-time all-state
8. Conant (20-5-1) Belcher Cook All-Area Captain
9. Benet Academy (15-5-1) Nick Roe all-stater returns
10. Fremd (14-7-2) Remian and Rodino all-state
11. Timothy Christian (17-9-0) Class 1A third place trophy winners
12. Wheaton Academy (16-6-3) Class 1A fourth place trophy winners
13. Vernon Hills (13-8-3) Yet another fantastic postseason run
14. St. Charles East (18-4-3) Brockmeyer all-state
15. Crystal Lake S. (14-5-3) Getzinger back after all-state year
16. Lake Zurich (12-5-3) Ian Ferguson all-state
17. Marmion (10-9-5) Cadets return plenty of talent
18. Warren (15-5-2) Stanciak led strong group of seniors
19. Wauconda (12-5-3) Karsten Ternes leads the way in 2023
20. Larkin (16-9-0) Terrific late season run to sectional final