Boys soccer: Defending champ York survives PK thriller with Elgin

Elgin's Miguel Navarro (10) celebrates his game-tying goal in the second half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against York at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's Kevin O'Connor (25) gets the ball away from Elgin's Edgar Perez Tuesday in the second half of the Class 3A upersectional at Streamwood. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Elgin goalkeeper Kleber Rodriguez makes a save in the second half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against York at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York goalkeeper Diego Ochoa makes a save in the penalty kick round of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against Elgin at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's Kevin O'Connor celebrates his penalty kick point in of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against Elgin at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Elgin's Geo Catalan (12) dribbles the ball in the first half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against York at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's Stefan Rebic (16) and Elgin's Ola Ajayi go after the ball in the first half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's Jayden Waski (22) gets control of the ball away from Elgin's Geo Catalan (12) in the first half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York goalkeeper Diego Ochoa makes a save in the first half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against Elgin at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's William Czeck (4) gets tangled up by Elgin's Geo Catalan in the first half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's William Czech (4) gets the ball away from Elgin's Geo Catalan in the first half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's Gustavo Herrera (8) kicks the ball in the first half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against Elgin at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Elgin's Fernando Cuahquentzi (5) gets control of the ball in the first half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against York at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's Joe Hernandez handles the ball in the second half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional against Elgin at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Elgin's Aaron Saldana (8) and York's Joe Hernandez head the ball in the second half of the 3A Boys Soccer Supersectional at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Kleber Rodriguez sat in stunned silence as York celebrated 20 yards away.

Rodriguez, Elgin's senior goalie, was moments removed from York junior forward Jayden Waski smoking the game-clinching penalty kick past him. It sent the defending state champion Dukes back to the Class 3A state tournament in a thrilling 3-2 decision in the Class 3A Streamwood supersectional.

Waski and the Dukes had practiced penalty kicks since the beginning of October. The moment came where 100 minutes of soccer weren't enough to decide a winner and break a 2-2 stalemate.

"Before this game, I envisioned myself -- if this went down to [penalty kicks] -- I was going to win the game for my team," Waski said. "I stepped up; knew what I was going to do and executed."

York (20-0-3) and Elgin (20-1-3) both entered Tuesday undefeated. The two teams had previously played to a draw on Sept. 13. The Maroons were coming off winning the school's first sectional title.

The No. 1 seeded Dukes will now advance to Friday's state semifinal vs. Romeoville at 5 p.m. in Hoffman Estates.

In the first round of PKs, Dukes senior Ryder Kohl and Maroons senior Geo Catalan converted their chances. Jose Herrera came through with his subsequent attempt for the Dukes, but Aaron Saldana's chance to the left side was artfully saved by Diego Ochoa.

In round three, both Kevin O'Connor and Miguel Navarro converted.

Rodriguez saved Gustavo Herrera's chance down the middle to give Elgin a chance in round four, but Eduardo Nava's opportunity sailed wide left.

Waski took care of the rest.

"This is my first year on varsity so that was just a big moment of realization for me that I belong here," Waski said. "My team belongs here. We weren't a one-year-wonder last year and just massive, massive accomplishment for me and the team."

"I couldn't tell [Ochoa] how much more proud I am," Dukes coach Jordan Stopka said. "Because a sophomore stepping up in that situation; you don't know how he's going to respond ... this is why we've been practicing PKs. We've been ending every practice with PKs. For this moment -- exactly. You don't know. You don't want to use them, but might have to."

Waski put the Dukes on the board with a 1-0 lead about 12 minutes into the first half, but the Maroons managed to equalize with 1:19 left on a scorcher from Catalan to set up an eventful second half.

York narrowly missed on a handful of chances, but Joe Hernandez converted on a feed from Waski to give the Dukes a 2-1 lead with 9:45 left.

Elgin was able to draw a penalty with 3:08 left after a collision with Kohl. Catalan's chance somehow squirmed in for a goal off a deflection from the York defensive wall.

"It was just a deflection off our wall. I turned to coach [David] Alvarez and said: 'That's how they tied it?' Because [Elgin is] a very good team," Stopka said. "Their first goal ... beautiful hit. They were really pressuring us. You thought it would be some ticky-tacky thing up the middle, but if it goes over the line, it counts."

York kept the pressure on for both overtime periods. The Dukes nearly cashed in on a goal in the closing seconds of the first one from Waski.

He saved his best for last.

"We told these guys that we'd be facing adversity at some point in the season and these types of games, where you might go down or [get] a red card, it's just [about] how you respond and the next play," Maroons coach Jimmy Romano said. "And staying mentality tough in these situations, which they did, no matter how the game is going. It kept us alive."

"And, always gave us an opportunity to be in the game," Romano continued. "And in the end, it's unfortunate, right? It comes down to penalty kicks. But, that's how the way the game goes. The way our guys showed character and left it all out there [was admirable]. You have two of the best teams in the state going at it and someone's got to come out on top."

To Romano, the "most important thing is they set a pathway."

Rodriguez, in his first season on varsity, reflected how proud he was of his team.

"We did everything we could," he said. "At least we broke the 'Elgin Curse' [of not winning a sectional]. I wish we would've continued but everything comes to an end."

Then, after a slight sniffle, Rodriguez affirmed "I consider them brothers. All of them."

"They're family," Rodriguez said. " ... After this season, I'll continue to talk to them. I feel like I treat them like brothers."