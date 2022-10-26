Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to Eagles

The Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Associated Press

Quinn set the franchise record for most sacks in a season in 2021 with 18½, but has just 1 sack, 8 tackles and 3 quarterback hits this season.

Roquan Smith was three minutes into his presser with the media at Halas Hall as the news was breaking. When a reporter hit him with the news, the Bears' linebacker said: "Man. Yeah, man. Sucks."

Smith tried to compose himself, but had to pull his orange T-shirt over his head. The emotions continued to take over and all Smith could add was: "You know, I have a great deal of respect for that guy, you know. Damn. Crazy."

Smith then stood up and left the podium.

Shaw Local News Network's Sean Hammond tweeted a picture of the visibly upset Smith. "We were speaking with Roquan Smith when the Robert Quinn trade broke. He was having a tough time and had to cut it short," Hammond tweeted.

