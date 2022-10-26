Boys Soccer: Elgin moves a step closer to goal with 2-0 over Dundee-Crown

Elgin is one win closer to redeeming last season's ending.

The Maroons worked all offseason and are looking for redemption after losing in the sectional final last season. Elgin is one step closer after taking down Dundee-Crown 2-0 on Wednesday.

"We knew the talent that we had on the team we were going to be able to create, we just needed to put the pieces together," Elgin senior Omar Saldana said. "Now we're seeing the success."

Saldana gave his team a 1-0 lead with 12:06 left in the first half after he dribbled through traffic and shot it at the net, just sneaking it through. The Maroons kept applying pressure and controlled the ball for much of the match, making it 2-0 when Eduardo Nava scored with 35:29 left.

Dundee-Crown coach Rey Vargas knew his team was in for a tough test against an Elgin team that hasn't lost a match all season.

"I'm proud of my boys for battling all the way through," Vargas said. "They never gave up. It's hard to play against a team of that caliber and they've had some nice wins."

Elgin will take on crosstown rival Larkin for the sectional title. With one more win standing in the way of redemption, Elgin won't need much motivation heading into the final.

"We just want to win," Saldana said. "We don't want to feel what we felt last year. A lot of the guys want to make history."