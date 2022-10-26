Boys soccer: Conant continues turnaround with 4-1 win over Glenbard East

Conant's Krystian Niziolek (7) celebrates a goal Wednesday in the first half during a 3A St. Charles East Sectional semifinal against Glenbard East. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

ST. CHARLES -- One season ago, Conant's soccer program was in quite a different place.

The Cougars were 2-16. Now, they're a victory away from their first sectional title since 2016 after defeating Glenbard East 4-1 in Wednesday's Class 3A St. Charles East Sectional semifinal.

"Everybody from last year's group got better," Cougars coach Jason Franco said. "I challenged them in the offseason and they worked at it. They got stronger and they got quicker. You can see it in a game like this in our athleticism and that second half, [Glenbard East] they looked like they were kind of getting tired and we were going after them."

Adding a talent like sophomore Krystian Niziolek certainly adds a major piece to the mix as well.

Niziolek had a hat trick Wednesday, while Peter Cirbo added the other tally for the Cougars.

Glenbard East senior forward Edgar Duenas broke the shutout for the Rams (11-5-2) with 17:35 remaining in the second half.

Niziolek opted to play Sockers FC, a development program, last year and missed the difficult campaign.

Now, he's front-and-center for a surging group.

"We didn't have Christian last year so an introduction of a player like that really helps give us that dynamic play up top that we didn't necessarily have last year," Franco said.

Niziolek, who had his third hat trick of the season, is doing his part to "finishing the job."

"We knew this team [Glenbard East] was capable of coming out big," Niziolek said. "So we couldn't underestimate them. We prepared for this game and we got the result."

Conant (20-4-1) will face defending Class 3A state champion York, who defeated Addison Trail 3-1 in the first semifinal, on Friday at 5 p.m. at St. Charles East.

"[York] looked pretty good [earlier today]," Niziolek said on his impressions of the matchup. "Last year, we took a [loss] to them in the first round, but just know this year, we're coming in [strong]."

"They love to spread you out and wingers cut in and make plays," Franco said. " ... we're excited about the opportunity ... now, here we are playing them in the last game of the sectional, so super exciting."

The Rams won their second regional title since 2017 entering Wednesday.

"Duenas has been lights for us all year," Rams coach Josh Adler said. "He's been one of our more consistent players. There's a reason he's an all-sectional, all-conference kid because he makes a difference on a consistent basis for us. He's been critical for us."

"Jacob Sarabia had to play the middle and take on some different roles at different points at times throughout the season," Adler continued. "He's been really critical for us. He's just a cool, calm and collected kid that makes a difference at different places on the field. My other captain, Marcos Chavez, really solid for us in the back; you got to have those leaders who are willing to step in those roles."