Bears trade Robert Quinn to Eagles for fourth-round pick

The Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Associated Press

When a beloved leader like defensive end Robert Quinn gets traded, it can be difficult for all involved.

Rarely does a blockbuster like this break while a teammate is in the middle of a news conference, but that's exactly what happened to Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at Halas Hall on Wednesday.

When a reporter hit him with the news that Quinn was headed to the Eagles, a rattled Smith said: "Man. Yeah, man. (Stinks)."

Smith attempted to compose himself, pulling his orange T-shirt over his head for a few seconds. The emotions continued and all a choked-up Smith could add was: "I have a great deal of respect for that guy, you know. Damn. Crazy."

Then Smith stood up and left the podium.

Two hours later, GM Ryan Poles sat down at the same podium and confirmed the news that the Bears sent Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Bears will pick up most of Quinn's remaining salary.

Poles admitted it was "extremely hard" to send away one of his most popular players.

"You know you're affecting not only a man, but also his family and kind of shaking that all up and I don't take that lightly at all," Poles said. "You also know that you're tweaking the fibers of your lineup and that's a big deal too.

"He meant a lot to that locker room."

The deal feels like a win-win for both sides.

The undefeated Eagles, who might be the NFC favorite to reach the Super Bowl, acquire a solid veteran defensive lineman who can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. That hasn't been the case for Quinn this year as he has just 1 sack, 9 tackles and 3 QB hits, but he did set the Bears' franchise record for most sacks in a season in 2021 with 18½.

The Eagles have yielded just 14 points per game in their last five contests and have one of the easiest schedules the rest of the way. One of their remaining games is against the Bears, at Soldier Field, on Dec. 18.

"I know the Eagles are really fortunate to have him," Poles said.

As for the Bears, they acquire some nice draft capital. Fourth-rounders can be a crapshoot, but solid players have come out of that round. Recent examples include Bears DB Eddie Jackson (2017), Lions RB Jamaal Williams (2017), Rams center Brian Allen (2018), Eagles DE Josh Sweat (2018), Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (2019), Bills WR Gabriel Davis (2020), Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021) and Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (2021).

"It's gonna give us the ability to continue to grow and build that foundation," Poles said. "That is the exciting part."

It will be interesting to see how the defense moves forward. Coordinator Alan Williams' unit has already impressed, ranking 12th in yards allowed (330) and yielding just 35 second-half points in seven games.

The 32-year-old Quinn wasn't contributing much, so perhaps this lights a fire under guys like Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson, Angelo Blackson, Justin Jones and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Gipson, Robinson and Muhammad could see their snap counts increase the most.

"I really do trust in Gipson," Poles said. "He's had a good start to the season. Muhammad -- he's brought intensity and toughness to that group.

"Dom Robinson's has flashed; he tipped that ball that Roquan (intercepted against New England). He has a promising future and I think will continue to trend upwards."

Quinn, who came to the Bears in free agency after inking a five-year, $70 million deal on April 1, 2020, is tied for 55th all-time in the NFL with 102 sacks.

He was unhappy after the Bears traded Khalil Mack to the Chargers in March and skipped mandatory OTAs in the spring. He was on the field from the first day of training camp, however, and vowed to be a team player for as long as he remained in Chicago.

"Whatever building I'm in, the only thing I can do is bring the best version of myself and keep the positive energy around," Quinn said on July 27. "If you think about all the what-ifs, honestly you're going to be bringing in some bad energy in the building. I've seen it before and it's not a good thing.

"I'm just trying to walk in with a positive spirit, getting myself prepared for the season as a Chicago Bear."

Now, Quinn will prepare to fly like an Eagle.

Meanwhile, the Bears will move on.

Will it be difficult for some? Sure.

But this should help in the long run -- and that's what matters to Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and the rest of the organization.

"I've talked about (the locker room) a lot," Poles said, "and what it means and the culture and it sucks to mess with that, to be completely honest with you. But again, my job is to do what's best for this organization not only now, but in the future.

"I felt like that was the best move for us to make."