 

Russian court rejects Griner appeal against 9-year sentence

  • WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is seen Tuesday as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow.

    WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is seen Tuesday as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/25/2022 7:58 AM

MOSCOW -- A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

 

The Moscow region court ruled Tuesday to uphold the sentence. In the ruling the court stated, however, that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated with her time in pretrial detention taken into account. One day in pretrial detention will be counted as 1.5 days in prison, so the basketball player will have to serve around eight years in prison.

Follow AP's coverage of the Griner case: https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 