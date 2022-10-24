Stalock's fearless goaltending, big personality are winning over the Blackhawks
All the ingredients are in place for Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock to contend for the Masterton Trophy this season.
A comeback story? After missing more than a year with COVID-19-induced myocarditis in his heart, he checks that box. Dedication to hockey? That's evident both in his daily work ethic and in his determination to make that aforementioned comeback.
A successful season? There's a long way to go, but Stalock's performance so far has been encouraging. That would certainly provide a fitting final chapter to the fairy tale.
But Stalock, personally, isn't thinking about any of that. Instead, the 35-year-old Minnesotan is enjoying simply being part of a team again. It's fun for him, as he makes very clear.
"That's why I love coming to the rink: Being around a group of guys," he said Monday.