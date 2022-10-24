 

Stalock's fearless goaltending, big personality are winning over the Blackhawks

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock puts on his helmet during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

  • Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy, left, celebrates with goaltender Alex Stalock after they defeated the Seattle Kraken in an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

By Ben Pope
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 10/24/2022 5:25 PM

All the ingredients are in place for Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock to contend for the Masterton Trophy this season.

A comeback story? After missing more than a year with COVID-19-induced myocarditis in his heart, he checks that box. Dedication to hockey? That's evident both in his daily work ethic and in his determination to make that aforementioned comeback.

 

A successful season? There's a long way to go, but Stalock's performance so far has been encouraging. That would certainly provide a fitting final chapter to the fairy tale.

But Stalock, personally, isn't thinking about any of that. Instead, the 35-year-old Minnesotan is enjoying simply being part of a team again. It's fun for him, as he makes very clear.

"That's why I love coming to the rink: Being around a group of guys," he said Monday.

Read more at chicago.suntimes.com.

