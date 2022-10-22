Boys soccer: Jacobs upsets Streamwood to win regional title

What a difference seven weeks makes.

On Sept. 3, Streamwood defeated Jacobs 2-0 in the Barrington Invitational.

The No. 10-seeded Golden Eagles got revenge for that early-season loss.

In the title game of the 3A Jacobs regional Saturday afternoon, the Golden Eagles knocked off the Sabres 3-0. It was the first regional crown for the Eagles since 2019.

The Golden Eagles (9-8-4) play Larkin Wednesday at the Hampshire sectional at 6:30 p.m. The Royals defeated Huntley 3-1.

Streamwood, the No. 2 seed, ends the season at 10-8-4.

"We are much more healthier now," said Jacobs coach Colin Brice. "We have played well the last six or seven games. Our work rate today was very good. We have an identity now. Our defense was excellent. They have so weapons."

It was a game of missed opportunities for the Sabres.

Streamwood outshot Jacobs 10-7 and was unable to convert on 15 corner kicks.

"We worked on corner kicks for an hour and half yesterday," said Streamwood coach Matt Polovin. "We didn't bring our 'A' game. I hate losing but our kids gave great effort. We have a young corps. Hopefully this loss is motivation for us."

With the game scoreless for 32 minutes, the Golden Eagles got on the scoreboard with a goal by Elsworth McIntosh with 8 minutes remaining in the half. Jacobs led 1-0 at halftime.

The Golden Eagles scored 2 insurance goals in the second half -- one by Owen Armstrong on a direct kick with 31:42 left in the game. McIntosh scored on a breakaway at the 1:25 mark for Jacobs' third goal.

"The difference between now and the earlier loss was our defense and we played with the lead," said McIntosh. "It was a great win."

Jacobs goalie Adam Farias was incredible in the net with 10 saves.

"They had so many chances and so many weapons," said Farias. "On the corner kicks I just had to maneuver my body with all the bodies in front of me."

Streamwood goalie Jason Ramirez made 5 saves.