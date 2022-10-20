McGraw: Bulls should consider delaying LaVine's debut

Zach LaVine waits for his photograph to be taken on media day last month at the United Center. Should the Bulls wait a while to put him on the court? Associated Press

Zach LaVine's playing schedule is unclear and subject to change.

LaVine was officially declared out for Friday's game in Washington. On Wednesday, Bulls coach Billy Donovan suggested LaVine won't play in back-to-back contests and is more likely to take the court in Saturday's home opener against Cleveland.

Here's a suggestion for the Bulls to consider: Give LaVine a few weeks off and target Monday, Nov. 7, against Toronto for his debut.

The busiest part of the Bulls' schedule is the beginning, with 11 games and four sets of back-to-backs in the next 18 days. After Nov. 7, the Bulls don't play on consecutive days until Dec. 20-21.

If the idea is to peak at the end of the season, then it makes sense for LaVine to take his time and come back when he's closer to 100% and theoretically won't need nights off. LaVine said there wasn't any setback in his recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May, but Donovan mentioned there was some soreness when the Bulls ramped up practice intensity last week.

"I want to make sure I'm 100% at the end of the season, too," LaVine said Wednesday in Miami. "So I think the best thing is just managing it and having the team support, me supporting myself in going out there and being the best I can."

Wednesday's season-opening victory over the Heat was a reminder the Bulls can be a pretty good team with DeMar DeRozan as the No. 1 scoring threat. That was also the case last season, but the Bulls started to slide when LaVine went in and out of the lineup, slowed by the sore knee.

When LaVine's on the floor, DeRozan shares the load and center Nikola Vucevic typically gets few touches. Having a healthy LaVine in uniform is obviously better for the Bulls, but it is different -- and they had a hard time shifting between the two last year.

By giving LaVine more time off, the Bulls might avoid early-season disruptions to the team chemistry. Use the win in Miami as proof the Bulls will be OK.

DeRozan's 37 points in Miami were the most scored by any NBA player during the first two days of the season, and the most by a Bulls player in a season-opener since Michael Jordan had 42 against Charlotte in 1995.

Vucevic had a nice game with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Two other key factors: A stronger, confident Ayo Dosunmu opened his second pro season with 17 points. And the bench scoring was improved, thanks to veterans Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond combining for 21 points.

"We had a heck of a learning lesson of all the mistakes we made against the good teams (last season) and what it really took to compete at a high level," DeRozan after the game. "That's all we've been stressing through training camp is that's what wins games -- the IQ, the grit, getting dirty, attention to detail late in games. I think we did a great job of that.

Donovan talked about how well DeRozan prepares himself in the summer. But he didn't wonder why Patrick Williams spent a week working out with DeRozan in Los Angeles, and still had a quiet night in Miami with 4 points and 2 rebounds in 28 minutes.

But it's only one game. The Wizards, who won their opener at Indiana, are healthier than they've been in a while and should have Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura available, along with former Denver Nuggets point guard Monte Morris.

