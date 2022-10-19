United Center announces new amenities ahead of Hawks', Bulls' home openers

With dark blue-gray leather lounge chairs, a full bar with scratch cocktails and delectable food, and a full wall of television screens, the new United Center FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge is ready for its closeup.

With the Blackhawks' and Bulls' home openers this weekend, there will be plenty of opportunity to explore the lounge and the United Center's other new amenities.

First off, there are two new Dashery markets.

If you need something on the go, the Dashery is the place for you. The new checkout-free market allows fans to grab drinks and snacks quickly before returning to the action.

Fans can walk into the "Goods on the Go" market, tap pay to enter and pick whatever they want.

The Amazon-powered technology tracks what is taken so patrons don't have to wait in line.

There are two new checkout-free markets on the 200 level, both by the escalators in between the 100 and 300 levels

As for the FanDuel Sportsbook lounge, it's a sports gambler's dream, other than the fact that the space is currently open as a non-wagering sports bar.

The license applications to be a retail sportsbook are currently being reviewed by the Illinois Gaming Board.

UC officials say they hope they have their gaming license sometime next year. Doing so would make the arena the first Chicago arena with a sportsbook

The screens in the lounge are floor-to-ceiling. In total, there are 1,300 square feet of LED screens. During United Center event days, the screens will feature live sports and entertainment and there will be another board that displays live betting odds.

Along with the televised entertainment, the two-story lounge contains two full bars where guests can enjoy a house cocktail, such as pomegranate ginger smash or a black cherry old fashioned.

There's also a chef-crafted sports pub menu in the Sportsbook Lounge that features some upscale favorites like Italian beef, Wagyu beef hot dogs, pizza and nachos.

The Blackhawks' first home game at the United Center is Friday against the Detroit Red Wings. The Bulls open Saturday against the Cavs.