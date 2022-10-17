DeRozan happy to get early season Heat check

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan pauses during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Chicago, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Heat won 127-109.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, left, and guard Lonzo Ball watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Heat won 107-104.

The NBA's schedule maker decided it's better to let the Bulls confront their demons right away.

They didn't fare well against the Eastern Conference powers last year and went 0-4 against Miami. The two losses in South Florida were by 26 and 13 points.

So naturally, the Bulls will open the 2022-23 season Wednesday in Miami. The Heat is traditionally one of the most physical, defensive-minded teams in the league, something the Bulls couldn't deal with last season.

"I don't want no cakewalk. I don't want nothing easy," Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said Monday at the Advocate Center. "Playing against the best should bring out the best in you."

By DeRozan's logic, it's good news the Bulls will face Miami, Cleveland, Boston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn in their first eight games, then the Celtics again and Toronto twice by Nov. 7.

"You talk about trying to be a good team or be the best, you've got to compete against the best," DeRozan said. "You can't run from it. We understand it's going to be a challenge. That's the beauty in it, to be honest. It's what you worked so hard in the summer for, moments like this."

Miami didn't make many changes from last year, when it was the No. 1 seed in the East, losing in the conference finals to Boston. Veteran forward P.J. Tucker bolted for the 76ers, but the Heat are hoping for a healthy season from Victor Oladipo.

Dealing with elite defenders like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is typically the Bulls' biggest concern. They'll have a chance to stand up better to physical teams with the addition of Andre Drummond and return of Patrick Williams from injury.

"I think that remains to be seen," coach Billy Donovan said. "I like our guys in terms of our toughness and those kind of things. We've got to do it every night.

"It's not that I'm saying we won't, because I do believe we have the toughness, I do believe that. But we've got to do it consistently. Certainly last year against some of those teams, we didn't do it well enough."

No deal for White:

The deadline to complete an extension with a player in the final year of his rookie scale contract passed Monday without any deal for Bulls guard Coby White. It's not surprising, since White has been inconsistent, in both role and performance, since being drafted No. 7 overall in 2019.

Some players reportedly got extensions Monday, including Atlanta's DeAndre Hunter (four years, $95 million), Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. (four years, $82.5 million), Memphis' Brandon Clarke (four years, $52 million) and Portland's Nassir Little (four years, $28 million). Golden State's Jordan Poole, the No. 28 pick that year, cashed in with a $140-million deal a few days ago.

Injury update:

After sitting out Friday's practice with a hip injury, forward Javonte Green was a full participant on Saturday and Monday, according to coach Billy Donovan.

So the Bulls should be at full strength for the season opener beyond Lonzo Ball, who is out with a knee injury. Donovan likely won't announce until game time whether Green or Patrick Williams will start at power forward.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports