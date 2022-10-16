East is again NBA's best, which creates challenge for Bulls

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, and guard Zach LaVine react as they walk on the court during the second half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks in April. The Bucks are expected to challenge for the East again. Associated Press

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu center, battles for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and James Harden during a March game. The Eastern Conference hasn't been so firmly entrenched as the NBA's better half since maybe the Bulls' last title in 1998. Of course, that means more challenges for the current Bulls, who could be a better team and still sink in the standings.

The Bulls probably deserve some blame for the NBA balance of power shifting so dramatically.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Eastern Conference ruled the league. But when the Bulls dynasty broke apart, the strength moved West and stayed there for more than 20 years.

Since the Bulls' last championship in 1998, the West has won 16 NBA titles, compared to the East's eight. Three teams accounted for 15 of those, with the Lakers winning six, San Antonio five and Golden State four.

Finally, the East is back on top, and the stature grew during the offseason with some high-profile NBA stars moving from West to East, most notably Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland, Jalen Brunson to New York and Dejounte Murray to Atlanta.

This is probably bad news for the Bulls, who could be slightly better this year and still sink in the standings. But it all depends on one's perspective.

"This is the toughest the Eastern Conference has been since I've been in the league and that makes it exciting," Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said on media day. "You want to compete at the highest level versus the best. It's going to be fun. No nights off."

The Bulls didn't fare well against the East's best teams last year, so the pressure is on to keep pace.

"That's how you want it," DeRozan said. "I don't want to go to the movies and watch 10 movies and all of them be (cruddy) movies. I want to see all blockbuster thrillers."

Thrillers are better than blowouts, and it remains to be seen if the Bulls can challenge for a top-four seed, like they did last year until the all-star break. Or they could easily slide right out of the play-in tournament.

But the league is tougher to predict these days because of so many injuries, hurt feelings and various other maladies keeping key players on the sideline.

Here's a list of NBA stars who appeared in less than half the games last season; some played in none: Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Paul George, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Victor Oladipo, Collin Sexton, Michael Porter Jr., John Wall and, of course, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball.

The NBA regular season opens Tuesday with Philadelphia at Boston, followed by the Lakers at Golden State. The Bulls tip off Wednesday in Miami.

Here's a rundown of the strong and powerful Eastern Conference, along with some NBA predictions:

Philadelphia: Is 33-year-old James Harden feeling a sense of urgency to win a title? He took less money this summer so the Sixers could use the bigger midlevel exception, but it's tough to say if additions P.J. Tucker, who is 37, and Danuel House, will add a ton. Besides Joel Embiid, the difference-maker for Philadelphia should be guard Tyrese Maxey.

Milwaukee: Remember, the Bucks lost Khris Middleton for the playoffs due to an injury. The same group will be back to help Giannis Antetokounmpo try to win title No. 2.

Boston: There was an awkward change just before training camp as coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the team for inappropriate conduct and assistant Joe Mazzulla took over. Few teams can match up the Celtics' athleticism, though, and they added PG Malcolm Brogdon from Indiana.

Miami: The Heat lost Tucker and is counting on a return to form by Oladipo to help Jimmy Butler get back to the Finals.

Brooklyn: Kevin Durant asked for a trade, changed his mind and now will try to blend with Irving and Simmons.

Cleveland: It might take some time for Mitchell and PG Darius Garland to build chemistry, but on paper, the Cavs have an impressive starting lineup.

Toronto: The Raptors have a talented top seven, the question is whether they need a superstar-caliber scorer to advance in the playoffs.

Bulls: Everything will have to go extremely well with chemistry and injuries just to equal last year's No. 6 seed.

Atlanta: The addition of Murray is meant to remind Trae Young and friends that defense is important.

New York: After a down year, coach Tom Thibodeau got the roster upgrade he wanted with former Stevenson High School star Brunson.

Washington: Getting PG Monte Morris from Denver could help, but Wizards need Kristaps Porzingis and Rui Hachimura to stay healthy.

Orlando: The Magic is building a nice collection of young talent. Franz Wagner had a good summer.

Detroit: Pistons fans are excited about a Cade Cunningham-Jaden Ivey backcourt, but this is a work in progress,

Charlotte: Losing Miles Bridges to legal issues probably puts the Hornets in lottery mode.

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton is a piece for the future, but Pacers appear set to tank.

East finals: Philadelphia over Milwaukee

West finals: Denver over Memphis

NBA Finals: Philadelphia over Denver

MVP: 1. Joel Embiid, Sixers; 2. Luka Doncic, Mavs; 3. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Rookie of the year: 1. Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers; 2. Keegan Murray, Kings, 3. Jabari Smith, Rockets

Sixth man award: 1. Jordan Poole, Warriors; 2. Tyler Herro, Heat; 3. Bones Hyland, Nuggets

Defensive player of year: 1. Jaylen Brown, Celtics; 2. Mikal Bridges, Suns; 3. Bam Adebayo, Heat

Most improved: 1. Tyrese Maxey, Sixers; 2. Obi Toppin, Knicks; 3. Javonte Green, Bulls

Coach of year: 1. Mike Malone, Nuggets; 2. Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies; 3. J.B. Bickerstaff: Cavs

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports