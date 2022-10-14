Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to two-way deal

 

  • The Bulls signed a player with a famous name to a two-way contract Friday. Forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is the younger brother of Giannis, but has yet to accomplish much in the NBA.

The Bulls signed forward Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract Friday.

He comes from a renowned basketball family and older brother Giannis led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title in 2021. But Kostas, 24, is the least accomplished of the three brothers in the NBA.

 

After attending high school in the Milwaukee area and playing one year at Dayton, the 6-foot-10 Kostas was a second-round pick of Philadelphia in 2018.

He's played in 22 NBA games for Dallas and the Lakers over the past three seasons, and averaged 12.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 78 G-League games.

During Bulls preseason, Antetokounmpo played 12 minutes and scored 4 points. He saw limited action for Greece in the European championships last month.

As two-way players, Antetokounmpo and Malcolm Hill will spend most of their time in Hoffman Estates with the Windy City Bulls, but are available to help the NBA team as needed.

On draft night, the Bulls agreed to a two-way deal with former Marquette forward Justin Lewis. He played on the Bulls summer league squad, but then suffered a knee injury during training and is expected to miss the season.

Lewis was seen at the Advocate Center this week doing some very basic basketball work. He is no longer on the team, but may stay in town to continue rehab.

In other news, Bulls coach Billy Donovan said forward Javonte Green suffered a hip pointer during Thursday's practice and sat out Friday.

