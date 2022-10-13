Boys soccer: Fremd fends off Elk Grove to take MSL Cup

Some soccer games are remembered for dramatic comebacks, some are fondly recalled for pitting one great side against another -- and others will be looked upon as being outright fantastic games of soccer.

That would best describe the 47th MSL Soccer Cup Thursday night at Robert E. Haskell Stadium in Elk Grove.

With one dramatic magical touch, Fremd senior Leo Akashi would stun the Grens in the closing moments of regulation to bag the game-winner, and the 1-0 victory.

"I knew if we had a chance to win (that) I had to score a goal for us tonight, and that's just what I did," said Akashi, who ran onto an inch perfect cross from the near flag and redirected his one-timer into the back of the net with just under 8 seconds left on the clock.

"I always know where Leo is going to be (so) when I went to the end line, I knew if I could get a good ball to him at the near post (it) would give him a chance to score," said senior Will Mayer, who like so many players on both sides gave their coach 80 minutes of pulsating soccer to thrill a big crowd.

The Vikings (12-6-2) now have won a league high 10 MSL championships. The MSL East champion Grens (10-5-2), who were looking to lift their first MSL trophy, fell just short despite a superb effort before an appreciative home crowd.

"It will take some time to take all of this in. But I can tell you right now that I am so proud of the effort all of our guys gave tonight. (It) was a great game to be a part of, and an amazing effort from both teams," offered Grens coach Alex Stavropoulos.

It could have easily been a 3-3 contest at the intermission with both clubs able to conjure up quality chances. Vikings keeper Robby Remian came to the rescue for the MSL West champs with a brilliant point-blank save against Kacper Kubala, and later when he was able to get just a hint of a touch on a wicked cracker off the foot of Chris Gonzalez in the 31st minute.

Kosta Alex, and the aforementioned duo of Akashi and Mayer, were just as dangerous in the first half. They were at the heart of much of the Vikings' success in their attack, as was senior Owen Winegar.

The home side, which enjoyed a higher percentage of the possession all throughout the night, kept the pressure on their guests after the break. Cesar Vargas and Kubala each went close, as did Akashi who hit the underside of the bar at 64 minutes from close range.

With it appeared this contest was headed to overtime. But Akashi provided the heroics needed to net victory for Steve Keller's men.

"It was a great game, and one that either side could have won. And I will say, if Elk Grove plays like they did tonight, they will have themselves a very long run in the postseason," said Keller.

The Vikings, anointed the No. 5 seed in their sectional, will open at home in regional action next Tuesday against No. 12 Mundelein (8-5-7). Elk Grove will face regional host Glenbard East (9-4-2), also on Tuesday.

"We did everything except put one in the net. But again, it was just a great game, and hats off to Steve and his guys," said Stavropoulos.