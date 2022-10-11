Boys soccer: Dundee-Crown's tie with Jacobs opens door for CL South to win FVC outright on Thursday

Jacobs was ready to spoil Dundee-Crown's night Tuesday.

The Chargers needed to win their match to earn a share of the Fox Valley Conference title and the Golden Eagles used that as motivation to end the regular season against their conference rival on the right note.

Jacobs scored within the first few minutes and ruined D-C's hopes, forcing a 1-1 draw.

"That was the motivation we needed," Jacobs coach Colin Brice said. "Especially us playing well the last few games. For me going into this Crown game, that was the motivation we needed to go out and make this game worth something to us."

The two teams played in a constant, windy downpour for much of regulation and both coaches knew the smallest mistake could end up making the difference. It seemed like that could be the case when Jacobs (7-8-4, 3-4-2 FVC) pressured D-C on its own end and forced a turnover. Kelvin Medina shot the ball at the net and scored with 37:57 left in the match.

The goal set the way for Jacobs, which kept applying pressure and used the wind to help create different chances.

"That set the precedent for the first half for us," Brice said. "I thought we had the run of play in the first half and it's always good to get an early goal against a conference opponent."

Jacobs couldn't convert on its chances and once the field flipped in the second half, the Chargers applied pressure early and often. Diego Granados kicked the ball at the net and the ball just squeezed in through the corner to tie the match with 33:25 left in the match.

(11-7-4, 7-1-1 FVC) continued to create scoring chances as Jacobs struggled to move the ball past midfield because of the wind. When the Golden Eagles did move it upfield, they forced a penalty kick, but Chargers goalkeeper David Smiech stopped the attempt to keep the match tied with 14 minutes left.

The Chargers continued to apply pressure and came close to scoring in the second half and both overtime periods, but D-C couldn't find the back of the net to come back and earn a share of the conference title.

"We just didn't play good enough," D-C coach Rey Vargas said. "We've got to want it more than they do and a tie is not good enough, not for this. We just kind of shot ourselves in the foot."

Despite the slow start, Vargas thought his players did a good job of moving the ball around and breaking down the Jacobs players so they didn't get too many chances. The Chargers just couldn't get more than one to go in.

"We had plenty of looks, opportunities to put the ball away," Vargas said. "And we just couldn't put it in."

D-C will now wait to start the postseason in the Class 3A tournament against Jefferson on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Jacobs will play Guilford the same day in the 3A tournament.

With Crystal Lake South's (11-4-3, 7-1 FVC) overtime win over Huntley on Tuesday, the Chargers will need the Gators to either lose or tie against Hampshire on Thursday in order to earn a share of the FVC crown.

While Tuesday was not the result the Chargers wanted, Vargas knows they can't dwell on it as they prepare to make a playoff run.

"We can dwell on it tonight, forget about it tomorrow," Vargas said. "It's done and now we need to move forward to our matchup next week."