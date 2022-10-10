Boys soccer / Top 20
Team Comment
1. York 14-0-3 Dukes league champs
2. Naperville Central 17-0-3 Redhawks close in on DVC crown
3. Stevenson 15-0-2 First NSC title since 2009
4. Elgin 14-0-3 Sixteen goals for Nava
5. Naperville North 12-3-3 Huskies rounding into form
6. St. Charles East 15-3-2 Team-high 8 helpers from Lewarchick
7. Conant 16-4-1 Midfielders Cirbo, Hagler, Takahashi shine
8. Grayslake Central 13-1-2 Alonso, Veenstra midfield quality
9. West Aurora 11-3-5 Blackhawks just keep winning
10. Warren 11-4-2 Blue Devils stingy of late
11. Benet Academy 12-4-1 Control of ESCC with win over ND
12. Wheaton Academy 10-4-3 Metro Division Blue champs
13. Fremd 11-6-2 Sixteenth MSL Soccer Cup appearance
14. Round Lake 10-3-2 Panthers NLCC champs
15. Geneva 8-2-8 Vikings dangerous No. 5 sectional seed
16. Lake Zurich 9-4-3 Bears undefeated in last seven
17. Elk Grove 10-4-3 First MSL Cup since 2010
18. Hinsdale Central 11-4-1 Abdullai + Szurgot key figures
19. Wauconda 8-2-4 Cirilo box-to-box midfield
20. Leyden 10-5-5 Eagles 0-4-2 at one time