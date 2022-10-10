Boys soccer / Top 20

Team Comment

1. York 14-0-3 Dukes league champs

2. Naperville Central 17-0-3 Redhawks close in on DVC crown

3. Stevenson 15-0-2 First NSC title since 2009

4. Elgin 14-0-3 Sixteen goals for Nava

5. Naperville North 12-3-3 Huskies rounding into form

6. St. Charles East 15-3-2 Team-high 8 helpers from Lewarchick

7. Conant 16-4-1 Midfielders Cirbo, Hagler, Takahashi shine

8. Grayslake Central 13-1-2 Alonso, Veenstra midfield quality

9. West Aurora 11-3-5 Blackhawks just keep winning

10. Warren 11-4-2 Blue Devils stingy of late

11. Benet Academy 12-4-1 Control of ESCC with win over ND

12. Wheaton Academy 10-4-3 Metro Division Blue champs

13. Fremd 11-6-2 Sixteenth MSL Soccer Cup appearance

14. Round Lake 10-3-2 Panthers NLCC champs

15. Geneva 8-2-8 Vikings dangerous No. 5 sectional seed

16. Lake Zurich 9-4-3 Bears undefeated in last seven

17. Elk Grove 10-4-3 First MSL Cup since 2010

18. Hinsdale Central 11-4-1 Abdullai + Szurgot key figures

19. Wauconda 8-2-4 Cirilo box-to-box midfield

20. Leyden 10-5-5 Eagles 0-4-2 at one time