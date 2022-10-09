 

Kipruto, Chepngetich win 2022 Chicago Marathon

  • Chicago Marathon third place finisher John Korir, of Kenya, left, winner Benson Kipruto, center, also from Kenya, and Seifu Tura Abdiwak, from Ethiopia, who took second, pose after the race, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Chicago.

  • Susannah Scaroni, from the United States, wins the Wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Chicago.

  • Benson Kipruto, left, and John Korir, second from right, both of Kenya, celebrate after they ran the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Chicago. Kipruto took first place and Korir took third.

  • Makena Morley, from the United States, is helped off the course after finishing 10th in the women's division of the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Chicago.

Updated 10/9/2022 3:04 PM

Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.

Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 -- 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. John Korir of Kenya was third at 2:05:01.

 

Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29, followed by Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya at 2:20:52.

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division in 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. was the top woman in 1:45:48.

