Giirl's Tennis: Fremd's Shyani rolls to MSL crown; Barrington takes team title

People of all ages showed up at Saturday's Mid-Suburban League girls tennis tournament all dressed up in their December best -- parkas, mittens, knit hats, earmuffs.

Hoffman Estates' tennis grounds resembled a teeming Winter Olympics Village more than it did a site for a league meet in October.

"I was thinking of wearing my comfy (picture a bulky blanket doubling as an oversized hoodie) during my matches," Fremd junior ace Alina Shyani said while shivering in brisk, sunny, windy conditions.

"It's probably a good thing I didn't, because I would have looked like a big, blue Santa on the court."

But the Viking did come bearing gifts.

Her tennis talents, specifically.

Shyani displayed all of them en route to capturing the No. 1 singles title at the MSL tournament for the second time in three years. She defeated Conant sophomore and reigning champion Katie Strilich 6-2, 6-0 in the final, unleashing a torrent of sizzling service returns -- particularly in the second set -- that reduced points to resounding two-second statements.

"Alina has such a dynamic game," Vikings coach Scott Newmark said. "Two years ago, she'd go winner, winner, winner, followed by miss, miss, miss. Her game now? Much more developed, and she's showing other weapons (a forehand drop shot, for one). That's her way of saying to her opponents, 'Look, I've got these other shots in the bag; I'll bring them out if I have to.' "

Barrington's Fillies, meanwhile, brought their collective hammer and pounded winners galore. Coach Heather Graham's mighty MSL West champions claimed six flight championships at the seven-flight event and skipped to another MSL crown by amassing 60 points.

Reigning five-time MSL East champion Prospect finished second with 41 points, followed by Fremd (38), Hersey (28), Buffalo Grove (25), Conant (23), Palatine (17), Hoffman Estates (17), Rolling Meadows (14), Schaumburg (14), Elk Grove (5) and Wheeling (5).

Barrington senior Olivia Paik/sophomore Caitlin Kavanagh took the No. 1 doubles title, downing Prospect senior Cassie Voicu/sophomore Anna Lizama 6-3, 6-0 in their flight final.

A game pair of Knights trailed only 4-3.

"I wouldn't say we panicked at that point," said Paik, a Class 2A state quarterfinalist in doubles (with 2022 graduate Abby Carl) last fall. "Our concern then was to get our momentum back."

Paik's sturdy net play and Kavanagh's blistering groundstrokes highlighted the duo's run of 8 games.

Barrington's other champs Saturday were senior Emily Yoon (No. 2 singles); senior Aditi Vyas (No. 3 singles); seniors Emily Yang/Sakina Kanji (No. 2 doubles); seniors Caitlyn Crowther/Madeline Wrzeszcz (No. 3 doubles); and seniors Gauri Chugh/Riya Soorya (No. 4 doubles).

Fillies freshman Shriya Ramesh netted third-place points at No. 1 singles.

Prospect collected four silvers. Knights coach Mike McColaugh's five seniors, including Voicu, reached a final. The others: Kate Seyer (No. 2 singles); Zoe Klicker (2nd place, No. 2 doubles, with junior Lucy Nunez) and Emma Watychowicz/Christina Ukkan (2nd place, No. 3 doubles).

"Long day, lots of long matches," said McColaugh, whose Nos. 2 and 3 tandems lost super-tiebreakers in their respective finals. "Our girls battled against eventual champions. Those tight doubles matches -- they came down to a couple of points, after two hours of play."

Saturday's other runner-up efforts were turned in by Fremd junior Lasya Nandyala (No. 3 singles) and Fremd seniors Jenna Rudman/Katia Odinokova (No. 4 doubles).

Hersey received third-place showings from juniors Lily Larson/Faith Sena (No. 1 doubles) and sophomore Charlotte Brunetti/junior Finley Wilcox (No. 3 doubles).

The tourney's other bronzes went to Fremd seniors Kyra Veremis/Ifra Baig (No. 2 doubles); BG's Kayla Cichy/Sasha Bogomol (No. 4 doubles); Schaumburg senior Makena Calabrese (No. 2 singles); and Hoffman Estates junior Michelle Lin (No. 3 singles).

Drop shots: Conant coach Matt Marks, after Fremd's Alina Shyani topped his Cougar Katie Strilich in the No. 1 singles final Saturday: "Alina is a next-level player." Added Fremd coach Scott Newmark: "Katie has a unique game, a unique style of play. Her flat shots help make her a fantastic player. But Alina did such a good job today of establishing herself early in points." ... Shyani chose not to play prep tennis last season, after going undefeated in the truncated 2020 season as a freshman. "Great addition to the team," Newmark said. ... Barrington's Caitlin Kavanagh qualified for state in singles last fall. It took some getting used to, competing in doubles this fall. She praised her doubles partner, fourth-year varsity netter Olivia Paik, for making the transition a smooth -- and enjoyable -- one. "Olivia is good at getting me into the mindset I need to be in for doubles matches," Kavanagh said, "Doubles is a completely different kind of tennis."