Donovan experiments with lineup in Bulls' preseason win over Denver

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, left, defends against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Sun-Times

Billy Donovan would have been better off wearing a white lab coat with some goggles on Friday.

Then again, preseason games are the best time to experiment.

Always mum on his lineups, the Bulls coach offered up his first real wrinkle of the young season, opting to start Javonte Green over former No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams in the eventual 131-113 Bulls win over the Denver Nuggets at the United Center.

And while the staying power of that look remained to be seen with two preseason games still left, it did pay instant dividends in its first showing.

Green not only gave the starting group some much-needed energy with his presence, but also fit into the flow of the offense better, finishing the game with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, as well as grabbing 4 rebounds.

"It doesn't matter where I'm playing or how many minutes I'm playing, I'm just there to make the team better," Green said of the move.

• Read more at chicago.suntimes.com.