Darvish, Padres rout Mets, Scherzer in playoff opener

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed 2 of San Diego's 4 home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.

Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from leadoff batter Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer -- booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0, a massive disappointment after Scherzer was signed to a $130 million contract in December to pitch big games for his new team.

San Diego needs one win over the next two days to take the best-of-three National League wild-card series and advance to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blake Snell starts Saturday night in Game 2, likely against scuffling Mets ace Jacob deGrom. New York said the result Friday night would determine whether deGrom or Chris Bassitt gets the ball next.

After winning 101 games during the regular season, second-most in franchise history, the Mets are suddenly facing elimination at home after falling flat before a sellout crowd of 41,621 in their first playoff game since 2016.

Eduardo Escobar homered and doubled off Darvish, who has won all three of his starts against New York this year with a 0.86 ERA.

The star right-hander from Japan, coming off a 16-win season, was the NL pitcher of the month for September and picked up right where he left off. He wriggled out of trouble early when the game was still competitive and then settled in to throw 7 innings of 6-hit ball without a walk.

Darvish is 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career regular-season starts against the Mets, including 3-0 at Citi Field.

The 38-year-old Scherzer also lost a critical game last weekend in Atlanta, giving up 9 hits -- including 2 homers -- and 4 runs over 5 2/3 innings. He missed about nine weeks this season during two stints on the injured list with oblique injuries, but said Thursday he was fully healthy.

Scherzer had little snap on some breaking balls, though, and the Padres took advantage. Bell launched a two-run homer in the first in his initial postseason plate appearance for his first home run since Sept. 6.

Grisham, batting eighth after hitting .107 from Sept. 1 on, connected for a solo shot in the second. Profar made it 6-0 with a three-run drive in the fifth, and Machado sent a laser over the left-field fence two batters later.

The 4 home runs allowed matched a career high for Scherzer, done four times.

Darvish was visited on the mound by manager Bob Melvin and an athletic trainer following Escobar's double in the seventh, but stayed in the game.