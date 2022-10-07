Blackhawks trade Stillman to Vancouver for Dickinson

The Blackhawks announced late Friday they traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024. Dickinson has played seven seasons in the NHL and scored 5 goals and 6 assists in 62 games last year for the Canucks.

Also Friday, the Blackhawks recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs.