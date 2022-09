Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rowan Wick, right, celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes after the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Friday. Associated Press

Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits a two-run double during the second inning. Associated Press

Sampson (4-5) gave up a run on 3 hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He matched his longest start of the season and extended his streak of allowing one run or fewer to five consecutive starts.

Sampson finished his day by getting Mike Siani to ground into a double play, stranding a runner at third.

Hoerner doubled in two runs in the Cubs' three-run second and brought home another run an inning later on a fielder's choice. The Cubs, fresh off a sweep of playoff hopeful Philadelphia, have won nine of 10.

Jake Fraley had three of the Reds' four hits, including his 12th homer in the second. Cincinnati has lost four straight and seven of eight.

Relievers Erich Uelmen and Rowan Wick completed the four-hitter for Chicago. Yan Gomes had two hits and an RBI.

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (5-5) gave up six runs, five earned, in 2 2/3 innings. Connor Overton spared the bullpen by pitching the remainder of the game, allowing two hits.

Cincinnati needs three wins in its final five games to avoid the club's first 100-loss season since 1982.