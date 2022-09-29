South Elgin, SCN qualify for sectionals

St. Charles North's Caitlin Scanlon hits onto the green during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles East's Mia Martin putts during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles East's Emily Charles tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles North's Rylee Huddleston hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Prairie Ridge's Jenna Albanese hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Barrington's Leah Gaidos tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles East's Emily Charles hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Delaney Medlyn tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

South Elgin's Autumn Burnett hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

South Elgin's Ila Fontaine putts during the Class 2A South Elgin regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Rylee Rud tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Prairie Ridge's Abby Kay hits onto the green during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Barrington's Bridget Butler tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Bridget Butler's mental approach -- and results on the golf course -- can speak for themselves.

Butler, the Barrington junior, turned in a 3-under par 69 for the second consecutive season at the Class 2A South Elgin regional on Thursday.

Only this year, it earned Butler medalist honors, followed by a 76 from last year's regional medalist, Leah Gaidos.

"Every day, I'm just trying to get 1% better," Butler said. "Obviously, [in] golf, you have so many ups and downs all the time, but you just try and utilize the good days."

"[Butler] is so good. She hits the ball so long. She has all the shots," Barrington coach Tim Martin said. "We've known that scores like this are coming; even in the next week, she's just been building towards this. We're not surprised to see 3-under, but she's worked so hard on her game. She is uber-talented, and a college is going to get a really good golfer in her after next year.

"We're so proud of her."

Butler and Gaidos' friendship comes first, but also adds a unique competitive flare that has withstood time since both began starting on Barrington varsity golf as freshmen.

"We have a really good team atmosphere. Just being able to lift each other up and be happy for each other when the other person succeeds, that's part of why I like this team so much," Gaidos said. "I'm just really happy for Bridget since she played amazing out there today. She played the same score as last year, which is amazing."

Five of Barrington's six competitors finished in the top individual scores: Praise Shim (77), Simran Singh (78) and Sydney Terada (78) along with Butler and Gaidos. Kaitlyn Thomas (82) tied with St. Charles East senior Emily Charles, who will be joined by Saints teammate Olivia Vosburgh at next Monday's Huntley sectional as individuals.

Barrington (300) bested second-place South Elgin (366) and St. Charles North (371) as the three full teams advancing. Thursday was the Red Raiders' ninth consecutive regional title.

Gaidos, who sank four consecutive birdies on the back nine last season to win her medalist honor, again affirmed to Martin "she's one of the best players in the state, absolutely."

"[Gaidos has] really been showing that; just so proud of those two ..." Martin said. "For Praise Shim, the sophomore for us, to come up and take third alone with a 77, that's her low round of the year, but we've seen it. She's been getting better and better the entire season."

Barrington, the reigning Class 2A state team champion, is reloaded again for what projects to be another return to the podium.

"Simran won the [Mid-Suburban League]. She's going to Long Island University, and she's playing great. Sydney's game is in great shape," Martin continued. "Kaitlyn Thomas, she's probably our most improved player, and she's right there. She's in the top 10 today, so across the board, I just couldn't be more proud of them."

South Elgin, which placed seventh as a team last year, now gets to send its full rotation. Ila Fontaine qualified as an individual one season ago with a 97 and finished 16 strokes stronger (81) this year. Autumn Burnett (87), Samantha Baran (96), Bella Hazelhorst (102), Sheridan York (103) and Paige Whalen (121) rounded out the Storm.

St. Charles North will send its full team for the 10th season in a row to sectionals. That includes Natalia Petrucci (87), Rylee Huddleston (89), Jakelyn Leycock (95), Caitlin Scanlon (100), Hanna Kizman (101) and Isabella Garza (118).

"Our team, our individuals are working hard. We've had some close matches," Petrucci said. "For me, I just try and save my best for last. Golf is something I picked up pretty late [right before high school], so I just [thought I'd see] where it takes me."

"Rylee has been great," Petrucci said. "Especially for being so young on the team. I'm so proud of her. She's really stepped up, and she's been doing great."

The following 10 individuals qualified for sectionals next week: Crystal Lake Central's Rylee Rud, Ella Smith and Delaney Medlyn; Dundee-Crown's Sophie Morawski and Magen Laas; Prairie Ridge's Brooke Benjamin, Jenna Albanese and Abby Kay; and Charles and Vosburgh for St. Charles East.