Girls golf: Stevenson cruises to victory in Deerfield; Wauconda's Romer propels team to first sectional appearance

Stevenson's girls golf team could have played two rounds of golf Thursday and, barring any confounding variables, they still would have won the Class 2A Deerfield regional if counting with score to par.

The Patriots shot a team score of 20-over 308. The next closest team? Vernon Hills with a 52-over 340.

So, if you felt any sort of breeze in the area surrounding Deerfield Golf Club, that was just Stevenson.

"We're not worried about anybody else but ourselves," said Stevenson coach Emma Degen. "And that's how we how we operate. So, it's normal for us to feel that way, to not be worrying about anybody else, even if somebody's one stroke behind us, we're focused on us."

As the only senior playing for her team, Allie Santos led the way for Stevenson with a 76. She was aided by two other 76s coming from juniors Chelsea She and Rylie Pryor.

They, however, were eclipsed by Wauconda senior Liv Romer, who shot a career-low, 2-under 70.

So, if you felt a breeze, it was probably Stevenson, but if you felt a gust, it was probably Romer. She had no idea she was even leading the pack until late into her round.

"The girl I was playing with was like, 'I think you're in the lead,'" said Romer, who typically never checks the leaderboard during a round. "I thought, 'No way,' so I grabbed my phone, looked at it, and I was like, 'OK, so this is a little nerve wracking.'"

Romer was the only person on her team to shoot in the 70s. She was also the only person to break 90, with the next best Wauconda score being a 93. The Bulldogs finished in third place, just inching past Lake Forest by two strokes. So it could safely be deduced that Romer propelled her team into their first sectional tournament appearance next Monday.

"It's so great," Romer said. "We've become like family. We're so close. Everybody just enjoys each other's company so much. We're all just a big bunch of sisters. So, it's so much fun. I'm so glad they all get to play."

Junior Anna Lee and senior Lexi Schulman both shot 75s to lead Vernon Hills.

The top three schools (Stevenson, Vernon Hills and Wauconda) advance to the sectionals, and the top 10 players from the remaining teams will join them Monday as well. Those individuals include: Courtney Beerheide, Buffalo Grove (76); Evelyn Marshall, Lake Forest (84); Amanda Adley, Deerfield (86); Brooke Prindiville, Lake Zurich (87); Margie Stulberger, Deerfield (87); Zofia Olszewski, Lake Forest (87); Carys Kelly, Lake Forest (88); Emiko Chichester, Deerfield (89); Maddie Michalak, Lake Zurich (94); Sophia Emerine, Deerfield (94).