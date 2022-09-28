Northwestern unveils plan for Ryan Field rebuild
Updated 9/28/2022 6:31 PM
Northwestern University's Ryan Field is slated to be demolished and replaced by a modern stadium that shifts the Evanston venue's footprint, reduces its capacity and sets it up to host concerts and other non-football events, according to a roughly $800 million plan approved last week by the university's board.
In the first public unveiling of the design vision for the project, which was spurred by a $480 million gift last year from stadium namesakes Patrick and Shirley Ryan, school officials on Wednesday showcased renderings of a new 35,000-seat stadium with a canopy structure over three seating decks and a field running northwest to southeast.
