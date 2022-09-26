Boys volleyball / Top 20

Boys soccer

Team Comment

1. York (9-0-3) Jayden Waski 1v1 threat

2. Naperville Central (12-3-0) Chase Adams dynamic up top

3. Naperville North (8-3-1) Aidan McMahon fun to watch

4. Stevenson (11-0-3) Gopalam one of many scoring options

5. Elgin (10-0-3) No answer for Miguel Navarro

6. St. Charles East (11-2-1) Brockmeyer leads with 14 goals

7. Conant (12-3-1) MSL West leaders

8. Grayslake Central (9-1-1) Rams hit hard by injuries

9. Benet Academy (9-3-0) Nico Picha runs the show in the middle

10. West Aurora (9-3-4) Tough loss to high profile Plainfield North

11. Hinsdale Central (7-3-1) Visits York on Tuesday

12. Warren (7-3-3) Busy week for Blue Devils

13. St. Charles North (7-3-3) Crosstown match at St. Charles E. Tuesday

14. Geneva (6-1-7) Vikings just keep winning

15. Wheaton Academy (6-2-4) Crosstown contest with St. Francis on Tues

16. Rolling Meadows (9-3-0) Joe Salemi classy MF

17. Hersey (7-4-1) Shiffman first class defender

18. Elk Grove (6-3-3) Grens back in MSL East race

19. Round Lake (5-3-2) Sophomore Jorgie Morales rising star

20. Vernon Hills (7-4-1) Cougars atop CSL North