Boys soccer / Top 20

Wheaton Warrenville South's Carrol Dunn goes up for a save against Geneva last week. The Vikings have an unusual 3-1-7 record this year and check in at No. 17 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20. Sean King/for Shaw Local

Boys soccer

Team Comment

1. Naperville North 8-2-1 Hosts Naperville Central Tuesday

2. York 7-0-3 Ryan Kohl runs the show in the MF

2. Naperville Central 9-3-0 Tuesday crosstown showdown

4. Grayslake Central 8-0-1 Key match with Round Lake Thursday

5. Stevenson 10-0-1 Impressive team depth

6. St. Charles East 9-1-2 Saints count on GK Rolon

7. Hinsdale Central 7-1-1 Big win over state-ranked Oak Park-River F.

8. Elgin 6-0-3 Saldana gifted in every area of the game

9. Benet Academy 7-3-0 Eighteen goals in 2 league games

10. Warren 6-2-1 Garcia double ends losing streak

11. St. Charles North 7-2-2 Three goals conceded in last 8 games

12. West Aurora 8-2-3 Versatile Lopez-Martinez leads the way

13. Conant 9-3-1 Win over Naperville Central in PKs

14. Hersey 6-2-1 MSL East leader

15. Rolling Meadows 8-2-0 What a week for the Mustangs

16. Wheaton Academy 6-2-0 Undefeated in last six games

17. Geneva 3-1-7 Key match with St. Charles North Tuesday

18. St. Viator 6-4-0 Glasstetter and Giroux make Lions go

19. Crystal Lake South 6-2-1 Five straight victories for Gators

20. Maine South 6-3-2 Rebound win after tough loss to New Trier