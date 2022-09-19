Boys soccer / Top 20
Team Comment
1. Naperville North 8-2-1 Hosts Naperville Central Tuesday
2. York 7-0-3 Ryan Kohl runs the show in the MF
2. Naperville Central 9-3-0 Tuesday crosstown showdown
4. Grayslake Central 8-0-1 Key match with Round Lake Thursday
5. Stevenson 10-0-1 Impressive team depth
6. St. Charles East 9-1-2 Saints count on GK Rolon
7. Hinsdale Central 7-1-1 Big win over state-ranked Oak Park-River F.
8. Elgin 6-0-3 Saldana gifted in every area of the game
9. Benet Academy 7-3-0 Eighteen goals in 2 league games
10. Warren 6-2-1 Garcia double ends losing streak
11. St. Charles North 7-2-2 Three goals conceded in last 8 games
12. West Aurora 8-2-3 Versatile Lopez-Martinez leads the way
13. Conant 9-3-1 Win over Naperville Central in PKs
14. Hersey 6-2-1 MSL East leader
15. Rolling Meadows 8-2-0 What a week for the Mustangs
16. Wheaton Academy 6-2-0 Undefeated in last six games
17. Geneva 3-1-7 Key match with St. Charles North Tuesday
18. St. Viator 6-4-0 Glasstetter and Giroux make Lions go
19. Crystal Lake South 6-2-1 Five straight victories for Gators
20. Maine South 6-3-2 Rebound win after tough loss to New Trier