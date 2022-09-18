Reichel survives injury scare, dominates Blackhawks prospect games

The Blackhawks chose Lukas Reichel at 17th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. Daily Herald file photo

It looked concerning from afar, but Lukas Reichel knew the hit into the boards hadn't caused a concussion.

He'd suffered a real concussion last November -- and missed significant time from it. He knew this didn't feel like that.

So while Reichel was still pulled out of the Blackhawks' prospect exhibition game Friday against the Wild for a period to complete a concussion test, he was able to return for the third period and then play all of Sunday's rematch. And he looked very good.

"[I had better] positioning, better timing," Reichel said Sunday. "I feel like I had more puck touches than last game. When you get going and make you plays, you feel good about yourself."

The Hawks' top prospect was practically playing a different game than most of the other players on the ice -- even though most of them were notable prospects with intriguing potential in their own rights.

He tallied 4 assists in the Hawks' 5-0 win Sunday, avenging a 5-2 loss Friday in which the Wild scored 5 unanswered goals after Reichel and Colton Dach exited with injuries and took air out of the Hawks' sails.

