Cubs drop second straight game to Rockies

Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes crosses home plater after hitting a home run as Franmil Reyes looks on against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game, in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Associated Press

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz wipes his face in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes hits a two -RBI single against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning of a baseball game, in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Associated Press

Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as left fielder Connor Joe (9) looks on, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Associated Press

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Associated Press

Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe (9) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game, in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Associated Press

Randal Grichuk had 2 hits and 2 RBIs and the Rockies beat the Cubs 4-3 on Sunday at Wrigley Field, a rare second straight win on the road for Colorado.

Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of 3-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9.

Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona. It also closed out a 3-2 trip against the White Sox and Cubs for its first winning road trip since June 7-12.

Yan Gomes homered and drove in a season-high 3 runs for the Cubs, who trailed 4-0 after two innings. David Bote had 2 hits.

Coming off his first major league win against the Mets in New York, Cubs starter Javier Assad (1-2) struggled with his control. He issued 4 walks in 2 innings and was charged with 4 runs and 2 hits.

Feltner allowed 6 hits, struck out four and walked one. The right-hander went 0-5 with a 6.28 ERA in his previous six starts.

Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.

Charlie Blackmon had 2 hits, walked and scored a run for Colorado. The four-time All-Star was in a 5-for-44 slump before delivering a tiebreaking triple in the ninth on Saturday.

The Rockies jumped ahead 3-0 in the first as Assad labored, throwing 41 pitches and walking three.

Rodgers drove in the first run with a groundout. Grichuk knocked in two with a single, the only hit in the rally.

Joe made it 4-0 in the second with his seventh homer, a drive to left.

Gomes' second single of the game drove in two runs in the third. His solo shot deep to left in sixth trimmed it to 4-3.

Schwindel released:

The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday.

Trainer's room:

Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson (low back tightness) was in the clubhouse after making a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Friday. Thompson leads the Cubs with 9 wins and hopes to return this season.

Nico Hoerner (triceps strain) worked out on the field and planned to play catch up to 90 feet. He hopes to return this season.

Willson Contreras (sprained left ankle) also worked out on the field. At the end of his session, he threw a ball from near the left-field line high into the center-field bleachers.