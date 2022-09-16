O'Donnell: The September "in" crowd begins with Carlos Alcaraz plus the Bears and Miguel Cairo

Jim O'Donnell says Carlos Alcaraz is the breath of fresh air that men's tennis has been waiting on for years. ... His win at the U.S. Open was one for the ages -- if the ages are 19-and-under. Associated Press

BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG AND GREEN DAY wanted to be awakened when September ends.

For better or worse, in the sports & media racket, that's not always possible.

So, with the leaves that are green turning to brown, presenting yet another monthly installment of "Ins" and "Outs":

• In -- Carlos Alcaraz -- The breath of fresh air that men's tennis has been waiting on for years. ... His win at the U.S. Open was one for the ages -- if the ages are 19-and-under. ... Now the hope is that the Spanish teen can take his game ever higher and not be compromised by all of the New Gen back-swatting behind the service lines.

• Out -- Tone-deaf Rich Harvest Farms and its LIV Golf tour stop this weekend -- Host Jerry Rich for some odd reason elected to impale his public image by deciding to allow the bone-sawing Saudis to desecrate his fine private course. ... The filthy lucre-driven exhibition is a disgrace and poor Rich sashays in lockstep with the old adage, "Money ain't awareness."

• In -- Betting the Bears +10 at Green Bay Sunday night --- Look northward lads, thine star is bright. ... So what if the Boys of 'Flus waited 2½ quarters to start playing football against SF last Sunday? ... All Justin Fields has to do is maintain that Michael Jackson "Thriller" look and avoid a major error. ... After that, it'll all be up to the men in stripes and their fickle yellow pixies.

• Out -- Betting the Bears +10 at Green Bay Sunday night -- Beating a one-dimensional Trey Lance and the Forty-Niners on an ark-ready off-track in Chicago is one thing. ... But Aaron Rodgers and a rip-whacked band of Packers in a national showcase way up north? ... GB's ol' No. 12 will merely need one Chicago miscue to turn the Sunday nighter into a rout.

• In -- Miguel Cairo -- In less than three weeks, the Venezuelan-bred bench coach has done what Tony La Russa couldn't do in five months. ... He and Dylan Cease are the new winning exacta box for "Slouch Slide" Men of the Year. ... Liam Hendriks keeps coming close, but when will one of the Sox risk it all by saying that the team was laying down because of the detached imperiousness of The Sleepy Senor?

• Out -- Jerry Reinsdorf -- Chair Jer' will never top his legacy sports travesty of prematurely demolishing the mystic dynasty of Michael Jordan and the championship Bulls. ... But his negligent mishandling of the loaded '22 Sox will certainly be listed in his all-low Top 5. ... Anyone who remains a White Sox fan as long as Reinsdorf is calling the shots should have a dominatrix on speed text.

• In -- Finding David Greising's recent op-ed piece on the folly of TIF-ing for a new Bears stadium in Arlington Heights. Greising -- a savvy journalist by calling -- is the president and CEO of the regional Better Government Association. ... His keenly enlightening perspective ran in Friday's Chicago Tribune and will hopefully be available at bettergov.org post haste. ... If AH Mayor Tom Hayes and associates need a road map to avoid fiscal lunacy, Greising just gave them one.

• Out -- Waiting on full transparency from Arlington Heights officials on the proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park -- Curious residents are now turning into suspicious minds. ... Mayor Hayes, village manager Randy Recklaus and minions should be overflowing taxpayers with complete facts on the progression of their participation in all elements of any proposed new deal at AP. ... Men of honor and high ethics will quickly move to play catch-up with their public. ... others won't.

• Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears Sunday and Thursday. Reach him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com. All communications will be considered for publication.