Cubs stay hot as Stroman sinks Rockies

Marcus Stroman had his sinker working Friday and led the Cubs to their fourth straight win, beating Colorado 2-1 at Wrigley Field. Jared Young also had a big day, collecting his first major-league hit in his first start. Associated Press

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman said he didn't give much thought to taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning Friday at Wrigley Field.

"I'm someone, it's going to be incredibly hard to throw a no-hitter because I'm someone who puts the ball in play," Stroman said. "I don't rack up strikeouts like that."

First baseman Jared Young, on the other hand, was making his first major-league start and was very aware a no-hitter was on the line when throws were coming at him from every direction.

"Pretty cognizant. I was definitely paying attention," Young said. "I was pretty locked in all day today. I was definitely thinking about it and pretty pumped I was able to get (the low throws)."

Stroman gave up his first hit on a home run to Ryan McMahon with two outs in the sixth, but he was able to earn a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies as the Cubs won their fourth in a row. The game finshed in a snappy 2:11.

The offensive star was Zach McKinstry, who tripled and scored in the first inning, then homered in the fifth to account for both Cubs runs. Manuel Rodriguez tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn his third career save.

The key to Stroman's success was getting 14 called strikes on his sinker. Overall, he gave up just 3 hits in 7 innings, with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

"Sinker's my bread and butter always," Stroman said. "It's a pitch I throw really confidently in the zone to righties and lefties. I think the (pitch) mix that (catcher) Yan (Gomes) had today was pretty incredible, it allowed my sinker to play a little better.

"When I have more of a mix, they can't necessarily sit on it, so that's why I think you're seeing some takes there because guys will come into ABs sitting on my slider as well."

Young, who was drafted by the Cubs in 2017, started his day by striking out on a pitch in the dirt with two runners on. In his fourth at-bat, he ripped a double to right field for his first major-league hit. Young's reaction as he reached second base seemed more relief than elation.

"A lot of excitement, a lot of relief. It felt great," he said. "My first couple at-bats, I was like, 'Oh, I need to do something here.' But if you press in baseball, it normally doesn't go your way, so just relax and take it as they come."

Young was drafted in the 15th round out of Old Dominion, but he's from Prince George, British Columbia, which is basically straight west of Edmonton.

"I had eight family members and then seven friends (in attendance)," Young said. "Most of them were from my hometown, Prince George in Canada. I think that flight from Prince George to Chicago was probably a fun one. I'm sure they had a good time."

Before the game, Jason Heyward made an appearance to accept the team's Roberto Clemente Award, which is based on character and community involvement. Puerto Rican native Nelson Velazquez wore No. 21 in honor of Clemente.

