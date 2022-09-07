 

Cubs pitcher Wesneski disguised pitches too well for Statcast

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • After throwing 5 scoreless innings in his major league debut on Tuesday, Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski explained how Statcast and the Wrigley Field scoreboard got his pitch description wrong.

    After throwing 5 scoreless innings in his major league debut on Tuesday, Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski explained how Statcast and the Wrigley Field scoreboard got his pitch description wrong. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/7/2022 8:04 PM

Hayden Wesneski seems to have a unique pitch mix. If it's tough on the computer algorithm to identify, it's probably difficult on opposing batters.

After his major league debut Tuesday, Statcast had Wesneski throwing mostly curveballs, but he said that wasn't actually the case.

 

"The curveball is a slider. I call it a slider," he said. "It's kind of a slurvy, it's big. They call my cutter a slider, so that's kind of how it is. It's got a little depth to it, it goes down a little bit. The curveball on the screen is a slider and the slider is a cutter."

By Wednesday, the pitch identification had been changed on Statcast's breakdown of the game. Wesneski threw 26 sliders, 18 sinkers, 8 fastballs and 6 cutters. His fastball maxed out at 95.7 miles per hour.

"What impressed me the most was the composure and the pitch ability," catcher Yan Gomes said. "He knows exactly what he wants to do, when he wants to do it. His confidence out there was definitely something that stood out."

Wesneski shook off the sign a few times. Gomes said he doesn't care, but he wanted to know why and Wesneski always had sound reasoning.

"He's definitely a good guy to have conversations with in the dugout," Gomes said. "Like right after the first inning, where he wants me to set up and what kind of look he wants me to give him. His demeanor, his composure on the mound was great. That's sometimes what impresses you the most when a guy gets called up and pitches for the first time."

