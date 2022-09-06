Wesneski has dominant debut as Cubs roll past Reds

The Cubs brought back veteran left-hander Wade Miley, pitching for the first time since June 10, on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

But he was essentially the warm-up act.

After Miley completed four innings, Hayden Wesneski took the mound for his major-league debut. The former Yankees draft pick did not disappoint.

He retired 15 of the 18 batters he faced, with 8 strikeouts, 2 hits and 1 walk. Wesneski earned the win as the Cubs rolled past the Reds 9-3.

"I don't know if it gets much better than that," Miley said. "Let him start next time. Four really quality pitches and threw them all for strikes."

According to Statcast, Wesneski used his curveball and sinker most often. His fastball topped out at 95.7 mph.

In the seventh inning when facing Jake Fraley, Wesneski stomped off the mound with a purpose when he didn't get a third strike call (the pitch was outside). On the very next pitch, Wesneski got a swinging strike three on a high slider.

"I love the way he attacked the zone, I loved the way he had confidence in multiple pitches," manager David Ross said. "There wasn't a whole lot to do. He was kind of on cruise control. It was fun to sit back and watch him have a nice performance."

The Yankees' No. 1-ranked prospect Anthony Volpe had an interesting take on Wesneski earlier this season on a David Cone podcast: "I think Hayden put on like three to four mph (from last season) and he's as funky as it gets," Volpe said. "He throws Frisbee sliders that start from behind your back."

Wesneski has a history with Cubs assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos, through a training program in Houston.

"Today was special," Wesneski said. "I couldn't have planned it any better. I threw really well. My family was here."

Trailing 3-1, the Cubs tied it in the fifth on a 2-run homer by Seiya Suzuki, who continued his hot streak. Suzuki is hitting .382 since Aug. 27 and .363 since Aug. 21.

Nick Madrigal put the Cubs ahead with a 2-run single in the sixth, then Christopher Morel added a 2-run single in the seventh.

The Cubs landed Wesneski from the Yankees last month for reliever Scott Effross. Before the game, the Houston-area native said that even though he was a highly rated prospect for the Yankees, he knew the trade deadline usually means minor-leaguers get moved as contenders seek winning pieces.

"Around the trade deadline, the Yankees, you kind of expect, especially if you're a younger guy, you expect to get traded," Wesneski said. "It's just something that could happen. Last year I saw a bunch of my friends go.

"I get a call from Kevin Reese, the farm director for the Yankees. He told me I was going to the Cubs and I was really stoked. I've always admired the Cubs."

Wesneski said he liked Des Moines better than the Yankees' Triple A home of Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, which the Cubs might see as a victory. He made five appearances for the Iowa Cubs. The first two went poorly, but he allowed just 1 run in 15 innings over the last three.

Wesneski had just arrived in Jacksonville, Florida, with the Iowa Cubs when he got the call to head for Wrigley Field.

"My dad didn't even answer the first time I called him," he said. "So I was a little upset with him for a little bit, but it's fine."

