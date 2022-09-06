Cubs call up Wesneski, place Steele on IL

The Cubs officially announced they called up right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski, while placing pitcher Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sept 2 due to a low back strain.

Wesneski is currently rated the No. 12 prospect in the Cubs' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. He was acquired last month from the New York Yankees for reliever Scott Effross.

His first two starts for Iowa didn't go well, but in his last three appearances, Wesneski allowed just 1 run and 4 hits over 15 innings.

His last outing on Aug. 31 was 5 innings out of the bullpen, so it's possible the Cubs will let him ease into his major-league debut in a relief role, the way they did with Steele and Keegan Thompson last year.

The Cubs have not announced a starter for Wednesday's game against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field.

Wade Miley is set to make his return from the injured list to start Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 Wesneski was a sixth-round draft pick of the Yankees in 2019 out of Sam Houston State. The Houston-area native is in his second full season in the pros after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor-league season.

In another move, the Cubs designated pitcher Kervin Castro for assignment.

