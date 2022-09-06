Boys soccer / Top 20

Boys soccer

Team Week 2 result

1. Naperville North (5-2-0) 7th straight Best of the West title

2. York (4-0-1) Dukes champs at Hillner Classic

3. Naperville Central (4-2-0) DVC opener on Tuesday

4. Warren (5-0-0) Blue Devils' attack up, and running

5. Fremd (2-0-2) Vikings welcome high-flying Conant

6. St. Charles East (5-0-1) Saints host upstart Lake Park

7. Grayslake Central (4-0-1) Rams show well against 3A teams

8. Stevenson (5-0-0) Wolter Invite champion

9. West Aurora (5-2-1) PK loss in Morton Invite final

10. Conant (5-0-1) Belcher + Niziolek = dynamic duo

11. Benet Academy (4-1-0) ESCC opener on Wednesday

12. Barrington (4-2-1) Broncos' young roster coming together

13. West Chicago (3-1-1) St. Charles Invite champs

14. Lake Park (3-0-1) Lancers impress after draw with York

15. Hinsdale Central (3-0-1) Beat nationally-ranked Marquette U-High

16. Glenbard North (3-1-1) Joe Novy Invite team champion

17. St. Charles North (3-2-0) Stars host WW South in DKC opener

18. Elgin (3-0-1) Maroons have outscored opponents 15-1

19. East Aurora (2-1-2) Key match with Elgin on Tuesday

20. Libertyville (2-2-1) Cats host Warren Thursday