Boys soccer / Top 20
Boys soccer
Team Week 2 result
1. Naperville North (5-2-0) 7th straight Best of the West title
2. York (4-0-1) Dukes champs at Hillner Classic
3. Naperville Central (4-2-0) DVC opener on Tuesday
4. Warren (5-0-0) Blue Devils' attack up, and running
5. Fremd (2-0-2) Vikings welcome high-flying Conant
6. St. Charles East (5-0-1) Saints host upstart Lake Park
7. Grayslake Central (4-0-1) Rams show well against 3A teams
8. Stevenson (5-0-0) Wolter Invite champion
9. West Aurora (5-2-1) PK loss in Morton Invite final
10. Conant (5-0-1) Belcher + Niziolek = dynamic duo
11. Benet Academy (4-1-0) ESCC opener on Wednesday
12. Barrington (4-2-1) Broncos' young roster coming together
13. West Chicago (3-1-1) St. Charles Invite champs
14. Lake Park (3-0-1) Lancers impress after draw with York
15. Hinsdale Central (3-0-1) Beat nationally-ranked Marquette U-High
16. Glenbard North (3-1-1) Joe Novy Invite team champion
17. St. Charles North (3-2-0) Stars host WW South in DKC opener
18. Elgin (3-0-1) Maroons have outscored opponents 15-1
19. East Aurora (2-1-2) Key match with Elgin on Tuesday
20. Libertyville (2-2-1) Cats host Warren Thursday