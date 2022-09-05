With Sun playing 'messy,' Sky unshaken heading into Game 4

Sky forward Candace Parker reacts after injuring her eye as guard Kahleah Copper looks on, during Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff series against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Associated Press

Sky forward Candace Parker falls to the court after Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas makes contact with her during Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- What's the line between messy and malicious? WNBA officials don't seem to know, and it came to a head in Game 3 of the semifinals between the Sky and Connecticut Sun.

All series, Sun coach/GM Curt Miller's buzzword has been messy.

He's reiterated in every media availability that the only way his team is going to beat the reigning champions is if they make the game ugly. On Sunday, it got about as ugly as it could without a season-ending injury.

