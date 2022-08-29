Boomers lose makeup game to Grizzlies

The Schaumburg Boomers dropped a 6-3 decision to the Gateway Grizzlies in a makeup game from July as the teams split a four-game weekend wrap around series.

Gateway scored a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the second inning to take the lead. The Boomers came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning when Brett Milazzo singled with two outs. The visitors came back with three runs in the fifth to open a 5-2 edge. Wyatt Stapp singled home a run with two outs in the bottom of the inning as the Boomers clawed within 5-3 but Gateway added an insurance run in the ninth and the Grizzlies bullpen logged four scoreless frames to grab the decision.

Jumpei Akanuma suffered his second loss of the year, allowing five runs in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Tanner Shears, Tyler Tomaka and Jake Joyce finished out the game with Tomaka working two scoreless in his debut with the team. Milazzo and Stapp both finished with three hits in the losing effort while Nick Oddo notched a pair of hits. Braxton Davidson saw his league high 47-game on-base streak end with an 0-for-5 showing.

The Boomers (50-40) hold a two-game lead in the Frontier League playoff race over Lake Erie, who visits for the next three games beginning Tuesday night.