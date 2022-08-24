 

Cubs manager Ross favors visiting more cities with new 2023 schedule format

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    The Cubs will visit Target Field in Minneapolis again in 2023. Associated Press

 
Updated 8/24/2022 7:40 PM

The tentative 2023 MLB schedule truly represents a new era. Every team will play every other team at least once. Texas, Seattle, Boston will visit Wrigley Field, while the Cubs go to Oakland, Minnesota, Houston and other seldom-seen cities.

"I think it's exciting," manager David Ross said before Wednesday's game. "New cities, getting outside your division more. Playing the same teams over and over again, it's fine, but it's just more exciting to play new teams and travel around. Going to Minnesota, Houston consistently, I think that's super exciting and fun playing every team."

 

The Cubs still have two series against the White Sox, and will play the non-division National League teams home and away. But there are fewer in-division games, which Ross acknowledged should help teams that play in tough divisions, like the Orioles in the AL East.

"I think playing everybody feels more fair," Ross said. "I think the goal is to get the best teams in the playoffs."

The Cubs' opener is March 30 at home against Milwaukee, then they visit Cincinnati.

Pregame moves:

While the Cubs brought up veteran pitcher Luke Farrell from Iowa to face the Cardinals, they sent reliever Anderson Espinoza back to the minors. They also recalled pitcher Kervin Castro, placed pitcher Steven Brault on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain and moved Kyle Hendricks to the 60-day IL.

